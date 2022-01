Almost injury-free Everton look to gather some momentum with the trip down to Norwich City in what has to be a must-win for the Toffees. With just the one win in 12 league games, surely there is no better place to go than the side who sit bottom of the Premier League, with no goals scored in their last six games, right? As we know, it would be typical Everton to throw away this great chance for some points and build some confidence going into a run of games which on paper, look reasonably winnable.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO