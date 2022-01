Shrimp are omnivorous, meaning they eat both plant and animal matter. Because of this, all the shrimp species need to be provided with a varied diet to thrive. Firstly, I will deal with detritus eating invertebrates such as the Amano Shrimp and Vampire Shrimp. These guys will help keep your substrate clean by sifting through it for tasty morsels of food leftover from fish and other organisms. As well as helping save the substrate clean, these animals also provide us aquarist with something we can’t get anywhere else: cheap nitrate absorbing power!

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO