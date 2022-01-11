ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.Korea says leader Kim attended ‘successful’ hypersonic missile test

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean state media said on Wednesday that the country has conducted a successful test of a hypersonic missile, state media reported, with leader Kim Jong Un attending the launch for the first time in more than a year. On Tuesday authorities in South Korea...

