CHICAGO (CBS) — Five days after testing positive for COVID-19, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is out of isolation and looking forward to resuming a normal schedule. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and sent their well wishes. I am happy to report I am feeling fine, and have completed my required isolation period. I look forward to resuming my regular schedule and will continue to adhere to the relevant public health guidelines,” Lightfoot said in a statement Monday afternoon. The mayor tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and had been working from home ever since. She is...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO