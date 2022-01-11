Meridian residents face drug, gun charges

photo courtesy of Meridian Police Department A search warrant served Monday in Meridian yielded drugs, cash and an assault rifle.

Two Meridian residents are facing felony charges after a search warrant yielded drugs, cash and an assault rifle.

Meridian Police Department Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers with MPD’s Special Operations Unit conducted the search warrant Monday at 1426 50th Ave.

“During the course of the investigation, approximately 20 pounds of marijuana, an assault rifle, multiple digital scales, multiple vacuum seal bags, a large sum of currency, and an additional large amount of unidentified narcotics were seized from the residence,” she said.

Darrius Robinson, 20, and Rebekah Atkins, 20, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent in connection with the marijuana found at the residence. The charges carry an enhancements for being in possession of a firearm and being within 1,500 feet of a school.

Luebbers said additional charges are possible once MPD receives test results from the state crime lab.

Bond for both Robinson and Atkins was set at $100,000. They were booked into the Kemper County Detention Center.