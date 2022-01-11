Mel Tucker is entering a crucial offseason going into year three at Michigan State

The University of Georgia capped off the 2021 football season last night with an exciting win over their SEC rival Alabama to win their first National Championship since 1980. Why does that matter to Michigan State?

Back in 2015, after a decade run in the NFL, Mel Tucker returned to coaching college football when he was hired by Alabama's Nick Saban as the defensive backs coach. He was apart of the staff that won the National Championship that season.

From there, Tucker followed Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart to Georgia. Tucker became the defensive coordinator under Smart for three seasons from 2016-2018. Tucker was responsible for recruiting many of the current Georgia defensive pieces that allowed a nation's best 9.5 points per game.

If Tucker has found this kind of success at his stops before and has become a known figure across the country as one of the best recruiters in America, what's to say he can't do the same at Michigan State?

He has utilized the transfer portal like no one has really ever seen before. He signed more four-star prospects in this last class than the previous four classes from 2018-2021 combined. On top of that, he has also brought in a decent amount of transfer portal players from other schools that were highly ranked and regarded out of high school.

This next season will be his first official season under his new 10 year 95 million dollar contract. He is building off of an 11 win season and bringing back many contributors from this past season.

If Mel Tucker is ready to take Michigan State to the next level of the college football powers and is ready to compete with Ohio State, this offseason will be huge for him and the 2023 recruiting class may be one of the best in the modern age of the recruiting services.