It seems like we were just debating on whether or not covid vaccines should be required at workplaces. And the Supreme Court still doesn’t have a definitive answer on the legality of it. But for now, the requirements are a go and they are looking at getting stricter. In North Carolina that means boosters. Gov. Roy Cooper mentioned that he will update his executive order which requires state employees under the governor’s authority to get to the COVID-19 vaccine once the CDC updates the definition of fully vaccinated to include boosters. The updating of the term is currently being considered.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO