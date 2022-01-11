ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judges uphold North Carolina's new congressional map in win for Republicans

By Joseph Ax
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7wOw_0diwMZ2100
A 3D printed ballot box is seen in front of displayed North Carolina district maps in this illustration taken August 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Jan 11 (Reuters) - A panel of North Carolina judges upheld the state's new congressional map on Tuesday, rejecting claims from Democratic voters and advocacy groups that the redrawn district lines illegally favor Republicans.

The decision, which will be appealed, could have an outsized impact on the 2022 midterm elections in November, when control of the closely divided U.S. Congress will be at stake.

The lawsuit, backed by Democratic and civil rights groups, had asserted that the new map ensures Republicans will win a majority of the state's 14 congressional districts, even in elections in which more Democratic voters cast ballots.

During a trial last week, experts for the plaintiffs testified that the map approved by the Republican-controlled legislature in November represented an extreme outlier, compared with thousands of computer-generated alternatives.

In a 258-page ruling on Tuesday, however, a panel of three Superior Court judges unanimously agreed with Republican lawmakers that inserting themselves into a purely political matter would overstep their authority, though they made clear their disappointment in the outcome.

"Despite our disdain for having to deal with issues that potentially lead to results incompatible with democratic principles and subject our State to ridicule, this Court must remind itself that these maps are the result of a democratic process," they wrote.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs immediately said they would appeal the decision, calling it "disappointing" but expressing confidence that the North Carolina Supreme Court will eventually throw out the map.

The state's top court, which has a 4-3 Democratic majority, previously delayed the primary election from March to May to allow time for the lawsuit to proceed.

Federal law requires states to draw new congressional lines every 10 years to account for population shifts, after the U.S. Census completes its once-a-decade count. In most states, legislators control the process, leading to the practice of gerrymandering, in which one party engineers political maps to benefit itself.

The new map would give Republicans 10 or 11 seats statewide, according to analysts, even though the state is considered a perennial battleground in national elections. Republicans currently control eight of the state's 13 districts; North Carolina is gaining a 14th district thanks to a fast-growing population.

The case is among numerous pending lawsuits challenging congressional maps in at least half a dozen states, including Texas, Ohio and Georgia, according to New York University's Brennan Center for Justice, which is tracking redistricting litigation.

Republicans need to flip only a handful of seats in the Nov. 8 elections to retake control of the U.S. House of Representatives, where Democrats hold a 221-212 edge, including vacancies.

In a statement, the Republican speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, Tim Moore, said the maps were the result of a transparent process.

"The General Assembly's maps were drawn in the light of day, after months of public comment and feedback," he said.

Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Colleen Jenkins, Jonathan Oatis and Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 47

Never Trump Independent
3d ago

What good is it voting, if your vote an be changed, questioned, thrown out and not counted,… by law?

Reply(2)
7
iknowtruthismine
3d ago

Mark down another vote for North Carolina, in the contest to prove which Carolina is the $#!+iest Carolina.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
wunc.org

State court upholds GOP-drawn congressional, legislative maps

Congressional and state legislative district maps drawn by the North Carolina General Assembly's Republican majority will stand — for now. In a ruling Tuesday, a three-judge panel in state trial court denied efforts by voting rights advocates to overturn the GOP-led redistricting plans. In a lawsuit, the advocates claimed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Legislature#Gerrymandering#Lawsuits#Democratic#U S Congress#Superior Court#The U S Census
coastalreview.org

Judges uphold political maps; appeal expected

A three-judge panel ruled against the challengers to North Carolina’s latest political maps, setting the stage for the N.C. Supreme Court to be the first appellate court in North Carolina to consider whether “extreme partisan gerrymandering” violates the state Constitution. North Carolina’s political future rests heavily on...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
bpr.org

North Carolina's gerrymandering trial ends, with a ruling coming by Tuesday

A four-day gerrymandering trial over North Carolina’s congressional and state legislative maps concluded Thursday in Raleigh, with attorneys for the plaintiffs arguing that the political maps disenfranchise Democratic voters while the defense said the dispute only focuses on a small number of seats. A three-judge panel of Superior Court...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Redistricting maps were kept in North Carolina, but struck down in Ohio. What’s the difference?

(WGHP) — After a three-judge panel in Raleigh upheld the redistricting maps drawn by the state General Assembly, two rulings involving similar claims in Ohio came out quite differently. The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday struck down the congressional maps approved by the state’s redistricting commission, following a decision earlier this week on the state […]
OHIO STATE
carolinajournal.com

Unanimous three-judge panel upholds N.C. election maps, appeal likely

A unanimous three-judge panel has upheld North Carolina’s new congressional and legislative election maps. The panel of two Republican Superior Court judges and one Democratic colleague rejected critics’ arguments that mapmakers engaged in unconstitutional partisan and racial gerrymandering. The 260-page order also grants the State Board of Elections’...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

277K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy