ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nurse Accused of Faking COVID Vaccine Shots for At Least 45 People to Get Health Passes

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The nurse allegedly ditched vaccines in a bin instead of injecting them and even put bandages on "patients" so they wouldn't draw suspicion to the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 8

Related
First Coast News

Doctors explain why vaccinated people are still getting COVID

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's likely you or someone you know has or recently had COVID-19. Health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant and the holiday season fueled a surge that continues to impact both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Tyler Chulvick from Dunmore just got over the virus and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Embezzlement#Covid 19 Vaccine#Fraud#Covid#Sky News#Paolinelli#Wjac Tv
The Independent

Nurse in Italy arrested over fake Covid vaccines scam

A nurse has been arrested in Italy over a Covid-19 vaccine scam that saw at least 50 people pay to receive a vaccination pass without being jabbed, police in Italy have said. A man in Ancona - in the Marche region of central Italy - was caught on video discarding vaccines into a container for used needles and even applying bandages to people who did not actually receive the jab.The man is being investigated by the town's tribunal for corruption, fake certificates and wasting public goods.Four additional people have also been arrested on suspicion of being mediators in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Joseph Post

Doniphan County COVID numbers spiking; Health officials urging people to get vaccinated

Doniphan County health officials are seeing a recent spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. Doniphan County reports 56 active cases. County Health Director Sheryl Pierce says that the spike has been about the same on a week-to- week basis, but she also reminds everyone, those numbers are fluid as well, with people coming out of isolation from testing positive.
DONIPHAN COUNTY, KS
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
731K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy