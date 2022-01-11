Nurse Accused of Faking COVID Vaccine Shots for At Least 45 People to Get Health Passes

A nurse has been arrested in Italy over a Covid-19 vaccine scam that saw at least 50 people pay to receive a vaccination pass without being jabbed, police in Italy have said. A man in Ancona - in the Marche region of central Italy - was caught on video discarding vaccines into a container for used needles and even applying bandages to people who did not actually receive the jab.The man is being investigated by the town's tribunal for corruption, fake certificates and wasting public goods.Four additional people have also been arrested on suspicion of being mediators in the...

