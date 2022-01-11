ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

A year after Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the battle continues against extremism in the military

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — When U.S. Army veteran Brian Snow drove 12 hours from his home in Indiana to Washington for then-President Donald Trump’s rally on the Ellipse Jan. 6 — amid chants of “stop the steal” — he came prepared for a fight. Clad in body armor, the father or four feared...

AFP

US indicts founder of far-right Oath Keepers for sedition in Capitol attack

The founder of the far-right group Oath Keepers and 10 others were indicted for seditious conspiracy in the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol, the Justice Department announced Thursday. It was the first use of the potent sedition charge in the sprawling investigation of the Capitol attack by supporters of then-president Donald Trump. Stewart Rhodes, 56, who founded and led the right-wing militia group, and another associate of the organization, Ed Vallejo, were arrested early Thursday. Nine men with ties to the Oath Keepers who had been previously arrested on lesser charges in the violent attack, which temporarily shut down the US Congress, were also named as part of the alleged seditious conspiracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Oath Keepers leader jailed on Capitol attack charges

The founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group remained in jail after his first court appearance on Friday, a day after his arrest on charges he plotted with others to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.The seditious conspiracy charges against Stewart Rhodes and 10 other Oath Keepers members or associates are the first to be levied in connection with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. They're also the first to be brought by the Justice Department in over a decade.A federal magistrate judge in Plano,...
U.S. POLITICS
WPTV

Reflecting on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

As the United States marked the first anniversary of the riots at the U.S. Capitol, Democratic lawmakers are pushing harder than ever to pass new voting reform laws. Patrick Franklin, President and CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County, told WPTV’s Michael Williams working on the basics is the first priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
bigeasymagazine.com

One Year After Insurrection DoD Struggles to Curb Extremism in the Military

In the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 assault of the US Capitol, the Department of Defense was stunned to find that one in ten of those charged in the attack were active or former military service members. In September of 2021, the DoD suffered another blow when the non-profit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets) released a cache of data showing over 100 active members of the US military were associated with the far-right anti-government militia the Oath Keepers – which played a significant role in the insurrection.
MILITARY
1470 WMBD

Kinzinger: My GOP is not leading after Jan. 6 Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger is hinting about what his future is, while commenting on the violence one year ago Thursday at the U.S. Capitol. “This time last year, I hoped victory would come in a matter of months. Now, I see it will take years,” said Kinzainger. “That’s why I’m transitioning from serving just one corner of Illinois, into fighting this new nationwide mission full-time.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Person
Brian Snow
Person
Donald Trump
lawfareblog.com

Assessing Domestic Violent Extremism One Year After the Capitol Siege

The year after the siege of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been an understandably momentous one for domestic extremism and counterterrorism in the United States. Just days after the Capitol siege, the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation launched a massive effort to investigate and prosecute individuals who breached the Capitol; one year later, more than 700 have been criminally charged in what has become the largest domestic terrorism investigation in the FBI’s history. In June 2021, under the aegis of the first-of-its-kind National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism, a laundry list of federal agencies including the DOJ, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Defense issued new counter-extremism guidelines and policies. Finally, in July of last year, the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol held its first public hearings, and continued its investigation into the Capitol siege in the following months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kansas City Star

The battle for the Capitol ended. The war for democracy continues

WASHINGTON — There are few clues left at the U.S. Capitol that American democracy hung in the balance a year ago. Shattered windows have been replaced, blood wiped off the marble floors, tear gas residue cleaned from historic art. As far as anyone walking around the building can see,...
U.S. POLITICS
michiganradio.org

A year after the U.S. Capitol attack, Rep. Dingell looks back and forward

One year ago, a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, hoping to overturn Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election. Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell was on the floor of the U.S. House chamber when the siege began. On Michigan Radio's Morning Edition the day after the...
MICHIGAN STATE
MassLive.com

‘Democracy can and will prevail’: A year after Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Sen. Ed Markey says US in daily struggle to protect democracy

Sen. Ed Markey can still hear the U.S. Capitol intercom: “lock all doors, bolt all windows — the Capitol is under attack.”. The 75-year-old Massachusetts Democrat, who’s spent 45 years serving on Capitol Hill, took a long pause during a recent interview after describing the tense moments before security teams helped lawmakers and their staffs scramble to safety as a mob of former President Donald Trump’s followers breached the building on Jan. 6, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox5 KVVU

One year later: Nevadans at the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One year after a violent mob stormed the US Capitol, more than 700 people have been arrested by federal prosecutors including 3 men in Nevada. One year since the January 6 attack, FOX5 takes a look back at those arrests and the firsthand accounts of Nevada lawmakers who were there.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX59

A year after Capitol attack, police chief marks improvements

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the new chief of the U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday he is making progress in resolving “critical deficiencies” despite major staffing shortages and thousands of new threats to members of Congress. “We’re going to get tested again” and will be prepared, declared Chief J. Thomas Manger. […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Most Americans fear repeat of Jan 6 Capitol attack in the coming years

Most Americans fear a repeat of the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol in the next few years, according to a new poll.Around 57 per cent of Americans, including half of Republicans and seven out of 10 Democrats, believe that there will be a repeat of the pro-Trump insurrection, says the poll by Axios-Momentive.And 63 per cent of respondents said that the attack, which took place exactly one year ago this week, changed the way that Americans think about democratic government in the US.Half of those said that the change is permanent with the others saying they...
U.S. POLITICS
Smithsonian

Smithsonian Continues Collecting Artifacts From Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

To mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History has announced it is continuing collecting efforts to document the day and its larger impact on American democracy. The museum followed its rapid-response protocol on Jan. 7,...
MUSEUMS

