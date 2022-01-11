ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Rivian sees stock slide reverse after earlier news of operating chief departure

By Bloomberg
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrvine-based Rivian Automotive chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. Rod Copes, who had held the title since March 2020, left last month, according to his LinkedIn profile. The company said in a...

www.dailybulletin.com

MarketWatch

Ford stock lacks 'near-term upside,' RBC says on downgrade

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets have downgraded their rating on Ford Motor Co. stock to the equivalent of hold, saying in a note late Thursday that despite their belief that the auto maker's turnaround is "well underway" and Ford can continue to transition toward a future dominated by electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and software, "the upside looks a little more challenging so moving to sidelines for now." The analysts upped their price target on the stock to $26, from $21, representing an upside of around 4% over Friday's prices. Ford stock has taken off, up about 145% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 23% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford is seen reporting fourth-quarter earnings later this month.
Motley Fool

Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

Creating 10x returns requires looking for early-stage disruptors in large industries. The healthcare industry is worth trillions of dollars. These companies are still early in their journeys with years of growth ahead. The consumer healthcare market is a multi-trillion dollar industry worldwide that could double by 2028, according to Verified...
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.77% to $310.20 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.08% to 4,662.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. Microsoft Corp. closed $39.47 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 1.66% to $331.90 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.59% to 14,893.75 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $52.43 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
Money Morning

Why Rivian Stock Is Down 29%

Rivian stock burst onto the scene as the biggest IPO of 2021 and the biggest since 2014. Despite only producing about 15 vehicles a week, the EV manufacturer became a household name and was valued more than GM and Ford. If you've followed our coverage of Rivian stock, its recent...
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

Pity investors in electric truck start-up Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock. No sooner had Rivian recovered (on Wednesday) from the sell-off it suffered when its chief operating officer was reported to have left the company Monday than Rivian promptly sold off again -- Thursday morning. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Rivian stock...
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Resume Slide on Busy News Day

Choppy trading continued on Wall Street as investors balanced good news, bad news headlines. On the economic front, weekly jobless claims edged up a seasonally adjusted 230,000 last week – more than economists were expecting – though the four-week moving average remained near a record low. The Labor...
Crain's Chicago Business

Rivian COO stepped down in December; stock slide continues

(Bloomberg) — Rivian Automotive Inc.’s COO stepped down last month while the EV maker was in the midst of its inaugural production rampup. Rod Copes left the company after he had held the title since March 2020, according to his profile. The company said in a statement that Copes “began a phased retirement from Rivian several months ago, affording the team continuity as we moved toward production ramp.” His duties have been distributed across the leadership team, the company said Monday. The fast-growing truckmaker, which in November completed the year’s biggest initial public offering, has hit a rough stretch recently, saying in December that it would fall “a few hundred vehicles short” of its goal to build 1,200 units for the year. Last week, the shares fell after , a major investor and customer, said it would buy some electric delivery vans from Stellantis NV. Rivian said in a regulatory filing Monday that it produced 1,015 vehicles last year and delivered 920. The stock fell 5.3 percent to $77.16 a share at 5:40 p.m. in New York after-hours trading, below its IPO price of $78. Through Monday’s close, Rivian’s shares had already fallen 21 percent this year. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the Copes departure.
FXStreet.com

RIVN Stock News: Rivian extends descent as COO steps down amid initial rollout

NASDAQ:RIVN fell by 5.61% during Monday’s trading session. The company reported on Monday that the COO retired in December. Rivian files a patent for a new electric bike. NASDAQ:RIVN has had a rough start to 2022 after being one of the highest-profile IPOs from last year. The electric truck maker has had to deal with both supply chain issues and increasing pressure on growth stocks as interest rates continue to rise. On Monday, shares of Rivian fell a further 5.61% and closed the first trading day of the week at $81.44. The stock is fast approaching the recent 52-week low price of $75.13. Despite a broader market bounce during intraday trading, Rivian continued to fall lower and even extended the decline into after hours trading. At the time of this writing, Rivian is down nearly 4% in extended hours.
FXStreet.com

Rivian Automotive Stock News and Forecast: Why is RIVN falling below its IPO price?

RIVN stock closes nearly 6% lower on Monday. Rivian stock falls despite a strong intraday turnaround for the Nasdaq. RIVN is yet to close below its $78 IPO price. Rivian (RIVN) stock is approaching its $78 IPO level with each passing day as 2022 starts tumultuously for high growth stocks. The landscape of rising rates and investor caution has seen high-growth names fail to live up to their self-descriptive names. The result is a slump for growth and meme stocks, while old school, boring names such as financials, food and value take the garlands and investment flows thus far.
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slides Ahead Of Powell Testimony; Tesla China Sales Strong; Rivian Misses Production Target

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 280 points Tuesday ahead of Fed chief Jerome Powell's confirmation hearing. Tesla stock dropped despite strong China sales, while rival Rivian fell short of its 2021 production target. Rebounding tech stocks were early leaders, with Illumina and Juniper Networks pacing the S&P 500. And Intel shares rallied on a key executive change.
