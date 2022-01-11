ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold and silver rise

kdow.biz
 4 days ago

The January gold contract on the New...

kdow.biz

kitco.com

Does news effect gold, silver, and platinum?

As much as many would love to blame the banks, manipulation of the Central Banks, the news, and other forms of manipulation for gold's price action, they would be wrong. Too many traders look for excuses to describe the price action and continue to ignore the simple fact that no trade can be completed without a buyer and a seller.
MarketWatch

Gold futures fall for the session, gain for the week

Gold futures declined on Friday, giving up earlier gains, but holding onto a climb for the week. Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, attributed the day's pullback in prices partly to profit-taking ahead of the long weekend, with regular trading closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. However, a decline in the U.S. dollar for the week and gold's long-term role as an inflation hedge are among the reasons behind the precious metal's rise this week, he said. February gold fell $4.90, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,816.50 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 1.1% from last Friday's settlement to mark their fifth weekly rise in six weeks, FactSet data show.
investing.com

Can Silver And Gold Breakout From Stagnant Price Action?

Everyone knows inflation is on the rise and with the latest year-over-year inflation numbers up 7%, investors are finally getting the picture that market growth has challenges ahead. Now, investors are searching for the next areas to trade given the markets' unfolding dilemma with rates looking to increase and the...
kitco.com

Gold, silver see profit-taking pressure Thursday

kitco.com

Price advances for gold, silver amid bullish outside forces

etftrends.com

Survey Shows Main Street Picking Gold and Silver to Outperform in 2022

A Kitco online survey took the pulse of retail investors when it came to the outlook for gold and silver in 2022, resulting in a bullish sentiment for Main Street. The survey was conducted on 1,569 respondents, and over 32% selected gold as the precious metal that’s set to outperform in 2022. Coming in second was silver, which also has a higher use case than gold, which is seen more as a store of value and an inflation hedge.
etftrends.com

While Gold and Silver Sink, Get TIPS Exposure Against Inflation

There are a number of ways to hedge against inflation, such as gold and silver, but as the prices of precious metals languish, Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) are another option. TIPS can help stem the tide of rising inflation. The principal balance of TIPS increases as inflation rises, and investors...
Woonsocket Call

Can Silver Outperform Gold In The New Year?

There is no question that 2021 gold and silver prices generated strong debates among investors and analysts regarding precious metals’ performance numbers. But with the start of the new year, many investors and analysts are highly optimistic.
kitco.com

Where are the stops? Thursday, January 6, gold and silver

Below are today's likely price locations of buy and sell stop orders for the active Comex gold and silver futures markets. The asterisks (**) denote the most critical stop order placement level of the day (or likely where the heaviest concentration of stop orders are placed on this day). See...
Seeking Alpha

A Cyclical Bottom Is Imminent For Bitcoin, Gold And Silver

The markets are volatile today due to the Fed’s talk about tapering and interest rates. The markets are volatile today due to the Fed’s talk about tapering and interest rates. The Fed has decided to taper down about $30 billion a month, so in about March we will be done with the tapering. The 10-Year Note has spiked in the past week from 1.30 to about 1.73, near the previous peak in 2021.
kitco.com

Gold, silver sell off on bearish reaction to hawkish Fed

pymnts

Revolut Singapore Gets OK to Offer Silver, Gold Trading

FinTech Revolut has gotten permission from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to allow customers to trade gold and silver on its app, finews.asia reported Wednesday (Jan. 5). The U.K. company plans to launch the service this year, allowing customers to buy and sell gold and silver exposure, backed by...
etftrends.com

Gold, Silver Prices Fall in 2021, but Bullion Sales Excel

Gold and silver prices faltered in 2021, but that didn’t crimp demand for bullion sales, which excelled the past year despite the price bearishness for the precious metals. “Demand this year for United States Mint bullion products fared from strong for silver coins to exceptional for gold coins,” a CoinNews.net article reports, noting that American Eagle silver coins gained by 28,275,000 ounces in 2021, while American Eagle gold coins grew 1,252,500 ounces this year, the most since 2009 with a rise of 48.4% from 2020.
kitco.com

The first trading day of 2022 results in strong declines in both gold and silver

The first trading day contained strong bullish market sentiment for U.S. equities and dollar strength. The dollar gained 0.632 points or a percentage gain of 0.66%. Concurrently U.S. equities all traded to higher ground, with all three major indices closing near their record highs. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 246.76 points, a percentage gain of 0.68%. The NASDAQ composite gained 1.2% or 187.83 points, and the Standard & Poor’s 500 gained 30.38 points taking the index to a record high close at 4796.49.
kitco.com

Gold, silver see price pressure amid higher USDX, rising Treasury yields

FinanceBuzz

Investing in Gold, Silver, and Precious Metals: Is It a Smart Idea?

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Gold,...
