What’s Brewin With Jen 01-11-22

Anthony opens the show talking about how everything he has seen, and heard, makes him think the Eagles will be in the game vs Tampa Bay Sunday (0:00:00-0:21:47). Anthony gets the listeners and the callers hyped for Eagles Playoffs, with a hype package, and some callers giving their own hype speeches (0:22:00-0:43:08). Anthony replays from sound from the Eagles 2001-2002 Wildcard win vs the Bucs and continues to take calls on the Eagles (0:43:20-1:05:47). Anthony takes more calls, and talks to Zach Berman of The Athletic to preview the game (1:06:00-1:26:51). Anthony continues to let the callers get as hype as they can for the playoff game, and revisits another Eagles playoff game from the past (1:27:03-1:48:25). Anthony continues to take more calls from Fans who are getting excited for Eagles in the playoffs (1:48:37-2:33:20). Anthony closes the show with more calls, and the Nick Sirianni press conference (2:33:32-2:51:27)

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO