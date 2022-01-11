ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What’s Brewin With Jen 01-11-22

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJen dives into some interesting stories outside...

The Mike Missanelli Show 01-13-22

(00:00-12:00) On today’s Mike Missanelli Show, Mike has two questions for you. Can the Eagles run consistently and with success against a team that is good against the run? They have before but can they in the playoffs? The second question- is Jalen Hurts grown up enough to be a factor in (winning) a playoff game? Tyrone and Jen thinks Hurts can be a factor but aren’t sure he can win this game. Mike is very curious to see how you feel.
The Best Of The John Kincade Show 1-13-2022

Today’s best of has John’s thoughts about a former Eagles coach potentially getting a new job, as well as Thursday Game Time – Eagles playoff trivia!
Draft Lines Show 1-14-2022

Devon is back and it’s his turn to fly solo as Jamie is in Tampa Bay getting ready for the birds game Sunday! Sit back and relax as Devon get’s you ready for all the NFL Wildcard weekend action including the Eagles and Bucs. Sixers also in action as they host the Celtics.
The Anthony Gargano Show 1-14-2022

Anthony opens the show talking about how everything he has seen, and heard, makes him think the Eagles will be in the game vs Tampa Bay Sunday (0:00:00-0:21:47). Anthony gets the listeners and the callers hyped for Eagles Playoffs, with a hype package, and some callers giving their own hype speeches (0:22:00-0:43:08). Anthony replays from sound from the Eagles 2001-2002 Wildcard win vs the Bucs and continues to take calls on the Eagles (0:43:20-1:05:47). Anthony takes more calls, and talks to Zach Berman of The Athletic to preview the game (1:06:00-1:26:51). Anthony continues to let the callers get as hype as they can for the playoff game, and revisits another Eagles playoff game from the past (1:27:03-1:48:25). Anthony continues to take more calls from Fans who are getting excited for Eagles in the playoffs (1:48:37-2:33:20). Anthony closes the show with more calls, and the Nick Sirianni press conference (2:33:32-2:51:27)
Antonio Brown Has A New Message For Tom Brady

Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years. Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.
Thursday Game Time – Eagles Playoff Trivia

The guys play Thursday Game Time with an edition of Eagles Playoff Trivia!
The Best of Tyler Zulli 1-15-2022

Tyler previews the Eagles matchup with the Bucs in Tampa Bay!
Eagles Do Right By Steven Nelson

The Philadelphia Eagles showed why, once again, players LOVE playing for the organization. The Philadelphia Eagles week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys was meaningless for them. They really had nothing to play for and because of that, they sat most of their starters. That included cornerback Steven Nelson. But by sitting Steven Nelson in the last game of the season he failed to play in 90% of the snaps for the season. Who cares right? Well Steven Nelson should have. Because Nelson had an incentive in his contract that if he played in 90% of the snaps he would get a $375 thousand dollar bonus. But the Eagles did the right thing and as Teddy KGB would say “Paid that man his money.”
Sports Media World Reacts To Drew Brees’ Performance Tonight

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was on the call alongside Mike Tirico for Saturday’s playoff clash between the Raiders and Bengals in Cincinnati. Since retiring, Brees’ career in the media world has skyrocketed. He’s already calling playoff games for NBC, as he did on Saturday.
Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
ESPN Names Worst Starting Quarterback In NFL Playoffs

It’s nearly impossible to win a Super Bowl in today’s NFL without a great quarterback. With that said, ESPN has ranked every starting quarterback in this year’s playoffs. Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are at the top of the list, which obviously isn’t a huge...
Eagles VP of Football Operations, Catherine Raiche Could Be on the Move

Per Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings have requested to interview Eagles VP of Football Operations Catherine Raiche for their open GM job. The 33-year-old Montreal native could become only the second female General Manager in NFL history. Raiche became the VP of Football Ops entering the 2021 season. From 2019-21 she was in the Football Operations department as a Player Personnel Coordinator. Previous to that she worked in the Canadian Football League for five years.
Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
LeSean McCoy Has Telling Comment About Byron Leftwich

The Tampa Bay offensive coordinator has certainly put together a resume impressive enough to catch the eye of front offices around the league, but it could be his player-friendly approach that really pushes him over the top. According to former Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy, Leftwich has one coaching technique...
NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Surprising Packers News

This time a year, NFL teams are bruised and injured. The Green Bay Packers, on the other hand, are getting healthier. Packers fans were treated to shocking good news on Thursday regarding the status of a previously-injured veteran player. On Nov. 14 last year, Packers outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus was...
Eagles-Bucs Highlight Package

If you missed “The Bells” earlier in the show, here it is again. The hype package Andrew put together ahead of this Sundays Eagles0Bucs Playoff Game!
