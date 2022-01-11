ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. sets new grim pandemic records with nearly 1.5 mln daily cases

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The United States shattered daily COVID-19 cases record again as nearly 1.5 million new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country on Monday, according to latest data of Johns Hopkins University. A total of 1,481,375 new cases and 1,904 new deaths were reported on...

The cruise self-policing is "the latest in a series of mixed messages from the CDC -- not only about how safe it is to cruise but on a host of other COVID-19 restrictions -- as the agency copes with Omicron's onslaught," says Politico. "It's also a stark example of the thorny decisions the Biden administration and other officials must navigate almost two years into the pandemic, as it tries to balance public health and a still-fragile economy."
Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard calling Senator Roger Marshall “a moron” when the senator questioned if he should have a publicly available financial disclosure form on Tuesday.Dr Fauci told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was stunned to know “that a sitting United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge”. The infectious diseases expert also clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the hearing, who he accused of politicising the pandemic and “kindling the crazies”...
The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday (January 10), according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total for any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing. The previous record was 1.03 million cases on...
The Omicron surge in Los Angeles County is showing no signs of slowing down. On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 45,584 new Covid cases. That is the highest daily total of the pandemic, eclipsing the previous highs set on Thursday (37,215) and Friday (43,712). The tally dipped to 34,448 new cases yesterday but that was at the time still the third highest to date. The news comes as LAUSD, the second largest school district in the country, is gearing up to resume in-person instruction Tuesday following baseline testing for all students, teachers and other employees. The confirmed cases and deaths (13 over the past 24 hours) may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,785 deaths and 1,967,443 positive cases. At time of reporting, 3,364 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19 with 20.6% of those being tested resulting positive. COVID-19 Daily Update:⠀January 9, 2022⠀New Cases: 45,584 (1,967,443 to date)⠀New Deaths: 13 (27,785 to date)⠀Current Hospitalizations: 3,364 pic.twitter.com/FYLvTbXFTV — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) January 9, 2022  
Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
There's good news about this Omicron phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and bad news, but much of it is based on educated guesses and the good and bad often blur together. One bit of good news, The Associated Press reports, is that "scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19's alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically."
Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): The new COVID-19 Omicron variant is more transmissible than the Delta variant. However, its biological characteristics are still relatively unknown. The study about this variant has been published in the 'Nature Journal'. In South Africa, the Omicron variant replaced the other viruses within a few...
