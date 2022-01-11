U.S. sets new grim pandemic records with nearly 1.5 mln daily cases

The Omicron surge in Los Angeles County is showing no signs of slowing down. On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 45,584 new Covid cases. That is the highest daily total of the pandemic, eclipsing the previous highs set on Thursday (37,215) and Friday (43,712). The tally dipped to 34,448 new cases yesterday but that was at the time still the third highest to date. The news comes as LAUSD, the second largest school district in the country, is gearing up to resume in-person instruction Tuesday following baseline testing for all students, teachers and other employees. The confirmed cases and deaths (13 over the past 24 hours) may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,785 deaths and 1,967,443 positive cases. At time of reporting, 3,364 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19 with 20.6% of those being tested resulting positive. COVID-19 Daily Update:⠀January 9, 2022⠀New Cases: 45,584 (1,967,443 to date)⠀New Deaths: 13 (27,785 to date)⠀Current Hospitalizations: 3,364 pic.twitter.com/FYLvTbXFTV — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) January 9, 2022

