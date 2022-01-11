Years of support pay off for Capitol’s new marquee

Chip Monck may be the second-best known behind-the-scenes person from the original 1969 Woodstock festival, thanks to his having been drafted as a master of ceremonies for the daytime parts of the event on top of his night job as its lighting designer. The festival is most associated, of course, with co-founder Michael Lang, with whom Monck worked closely to prepare the logistics and look of the performances. Lang, who died last Saturday at age 77, was an unusually soft-spoken rock impresario, as Monck noted when we asked for his memories of Lang and the event. “Michael was a delightful person,” says...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO