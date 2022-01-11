ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Years of support pay off for Capitol’s new marquee

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

It’s been a long time coming, but the festive lights of the newly installed marquee and vertical blade at the Capitol Theatre will burn brightly Saturday evening. The public is invited to the special program at 220 W. Dominick St.,...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

‘Renewing Peace’ luncheon Jan. 20 in Canastota

CANASTOTA — Oneida-Canastota Christian Women’s Club will host its next monthly luncheon, “Renewing Peace,” from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Theodore’s Restaurant on Route 5. Cost is $14 at the door. The event will feature Tami Leggett with the presentation, “Renewed...
CANASTOTA, NY
Variety

Chip Monck, the Voice of Woodstock ’69, Remembers Festival Co-Founder Michael Lang

Chip Monck may be the second-best known behind-the-scenes person from the original 1969 Woodstock festival, thanks to his having been drafted as a master of ceremonies for the daytime parts of the event on top of his night job as its lighting designer. The festival is most associated, of course, with co-founder Michael Lang, with whom Monck worked closely to prepare the logistics and look of the performances. Lang, who died last Saturday at age 77, was an unusually soft-spoken rock impresario, as Monck noted when we asked for his memories of Lang and the event. “Michael was a delightful person,” says...
MUSIC
Edward Everett Horton
Variety

Lionel Richie to Receive Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize, With PBS Special Set for May

Lionel Richie has been named as the recipient of this year’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, the Library of Congress announced Thursday, with an all-star tribute concert set to be filmed in March and aired on PBS in May. “In so many ways, this national honor was made for Lionel Richie, whose music has entertained and inspired us— and helped strengthen our global connections,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden in a statement. “Lionel Richie’s unforgettable work has shown us that music can bring us together. Even when we face problems and disagree on issues, songs can show us what we...
MUSIC
Romesentinel.com

Check out the latest books at Jervis Public Library

Jervis Public Library, 613 N. Washington St., is once again open to the public! Face masks and social distancing are required. Library hours are 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The library has 110,000 books; nearly 20,000...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

