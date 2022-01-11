ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know Your Enemy: The Maple Leafs and Golden Knights match up well despite injuries

By Scott Maxwell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the fact that the Toronto Maple Leafs just about got the result you could expect from a game against the Colorado Avalanche while dealing with injuries, the way they got to that result was a disappointing one. They’ll be looking to rebound against the other big contender in the Western...

Nick Abruzzese and Matthew Knies officially named to US Men’s Olympic roster

It’s officially official. Maple Leafs’ prospects Matthew Knies and Nick Abruzzese are headed to Beijing for the 2022 Olympics with Team USA. The two Toronto prospects join 13 other NCAA players on the United States Olympic team. Knies, who’s playing in his first year at the University of Minnesota is averaging a point per game this season (20P in 20GP). The 19-year-old was picked in the second round, 57th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs.
The case for Ondrej Kaše in the Maple Leafs top six

Ondrej Kase has been a real feel-good story for the 2021/2022 Toronto Maple Leafs. He’s finally healthy and playing games consistently after being sidelined with several injuries over the last few years. To boot, he’s even played most of those games on the same line as childhood friend David Kampf. But if you can imagine topping that, his play has been dynamic in any role he’s been asked to fill. Penalty killer? Sure. Offensive play driver on a shut-down line? You bet. Efficient PP scorer? Absolutely. Covering for injuries in the top 6 and not looking out of place? Certainly. Driving the net like a crazy man while rocking a bushy moustache? Why not? Is there anything not to like?
Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
Auston Matthews and Jack Campbell are the Leafs All-Stars

If I were to ask you which two Leafs would you most like to see get some rest over the All-Star weekend, you’d probably answer Jack Campbell and Auston Matthews. And to that the NHL will say you’re shit out of luck because…. Well here we are. And...
Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
TLN Three Stars: Late goal from Mikheyev gives Leafs win in chaotic 6-5 game

This game had it all. An Auston Matthews “controller died” defensive performance on a goal. A sick faceoff play goal. A blown 3-1 lead. Timothy Liljegren’s first goal. A brutal goal allowed from Jack Campbell. Matthews reaching 10 straight road games with a goal. Ilya Mikheyev scoring from the corners. Jordan Binnington allowing six goals. Terrible officiating. Even Morgan Rielly wasn’t satisfied with the entertainment value and took a penalty with six second left to make it close. It wasn’t one of their prettier games, but the Leafs were the better team, and you can’t deny that it was a fun one. And the fact that the Leafs escaped it with with the win makes it even better, and ended the Blues 13 game home point streak as well.
