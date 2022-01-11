ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart runs into ‘cute’ Pete Davidson on night out without Kim Kardashian

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9WdW_0diwHDxu00
Martha Stewart said she ran into "cute guy" Pete Davidson while out to dinner with Antoni Porowski. Instagram/ Martha Stewart

Is Martha Stewart Pete Davidson’s next conquest?

The lifestyle maven, 80, ran into the “Saturday Night Live” star, 28, at Nobu in Malibu on Monday night and seems to have been taken by his charm, calling him a “cute guy with painted fingernails” in her Instagram photo-op.

“Don’t look into his magical, charming eyes, Martha! 😂” one follower joked, referencing Davidson’s undeniable appeal to Hollywood women.

Another quipped, “Martha I swear if I see pics of you in Staten Island I will lose it.”

Stewart shared in the post that she was “busy, busy” in California for a taping with “Animal Planet” and “The Ellen Show,” but “never too busy for good food and friends.”

The “Martha Knows Best” host said she remembered Davidson from when they both appeared on “The Roast of Justin Bieber” on Comedy Central back in 2015.

“Now-he is on @nbcsnl and in some very funny movies,” she informed her followers.

Stewart said she just happened to “bump into” the comic while out to dinner with some friends before clarifying, “no not @kimkardashian,” whom Davidson is currently dating.

“Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski and talent agent Ben Levine were present, however.

Stewart added in her Instagram Stories, “Chance encounter. Cute guys.”

Although Kardashian, 41, missed out on eating upscale sushi at celebrity hotspot Nobu, she was spotted spending time with her new beau in Los Angeles recently.

The pair were photographed going shopping together at a California outlet mall.

They recently just returned from a romantic getaway in the Bahamas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0393iC_0diwHDxu00
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are all smiles while vacationing together in the Bahamas.

The Skims founder and “King of Staten Island” star began dating in October 2021 and have been back and forth on West and East coast dates.

Kardashian is in the middle of a divorce with estranged husband Kanye West, with whom she shares four kids. The billionaire rapper — who now goes by Ye — has seemingly moved on with “Uncut Gems” star Julia Fox, although a source recently told us West, 44, is “still pursuing” his ex.

Davidson, meanwhile, appears solely focused on Kardashian, despite any flirty banter from his “New Year’s Eve Party” co-host Miley Cyrus. His most recent relationship was with “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor in August. The comedian previously dated Ariana Grande, Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber.

As for Stewart? She confirmed in December that she is off the market herself. The business mogul did not disclose with whom, but did tell Bravo’s Andy Cohen that she is currently dating someone.

Reps for Davidson and Stewart did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

