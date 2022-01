Got an urge to pick up a couple dozen wings from your favorite local eatery? Lately, you may or may not be able to get your favorite fast-food meal. Worker shortages locally have been exacerbated by the recent COVID-19 surge of the Omicron variant. From fast food to the construction trades, employees are ill or missing, causing businesses to shorten hours or close.

LEHI, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO