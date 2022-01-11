West Michigan couple hoping to find strangers who rescued them after rollover crash in snowstorm

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WWJ) – A West Michigan couple who was rescued from a car wreck by two strangers during a big snow storm is hoping to identify the men they call heroes.

While Simone Santos and her boyfriend Michael were driving to pick up some Chinese food to celebrate her birthday on Jan. 5, her Chevy Tahoe went off the road, according to a report from Fox 17 in Grand Rapids .

They were near Muskegon when her Tahoe spiraled out of control and rolled off US-31, flipping onto the shoulder.

Santos told FOX 17 her life “got flipped upside down.” Normally a figure of speech, Santos was speaking literally and said she was terrified as she and her boyfriend sat upside down in the vehicle as the snow came down.

Ultimately, last week’s lake effect snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in many areas across West Michigan with temperatures dipping well below freezing.

“I was having a panic attack," Santos told Fox 17. "I was trying to not panic while panicking.”

“I couldn’t get out," she said. "I tried my car door, nothing. He tried his car door, nothing."

That’s when “out of nowhere,” two complete strangers came to the rescue.

Santos says “two guys were at the door and I could hear they were trying to open the door.”

“They finally got it open. Michael got out. I was disoriented so I was still trying to get to the back. Then they all grabbed me by the coat and pulled me out of the car.”

Santos says she has no idea who the two young men were. The men didn’t share their names with the couple and Santos barely has a description of them, according to Fox 17.

A couple days after the crash, Santos posted on Facebook in hopes that one of the men would see it and come forward. The post has been shared more than 150 times.

"I just wanted to give a giant shout out to the two young men who helped Michael and myself get out of my Tahoe on the highway heading to Muskegon two days ago,” her post said. “You two kind hearted men saved us and I can not express the gratitude I have!!!! We couldn't get out ourselves. I hope at least one of you sees this!!!! You helped two parents get back home to their babies!!!! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts I'm so sorry that I didn't thank you properly while it was happening I was pretty shaken up at that moment.”

"You guys are my heroes and I just wanted you to know how much I appreciate you guys!!!! THANK YOU!!!!"

Santos said she was “ugly crying the whole day” after she realized she didn’t thank them properly.

“I made the status because I wanted to thank them. I didn’t get their names or nothing. I kind of was just crying the whole time,” she said.

Santos says her car was a total loss, but she’s still thankful for the men who came to the rescue

She’s still hopeful the men will see her post and come forward. Fox 17 is also asking the men or anyone who may know who they are to email news@fox17online.com with information.