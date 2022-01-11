ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

4 people, including infant, survive helicopter crash in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdjd9_0diwE3pa00

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A medical helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, with four people on board including an infant all expected to survive, authorities said.

Rescue crews rushed to the crash near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood at about 1 p.m. and helped pull the pilot, two crew members and infant patient from the aircraft, Upper Darby police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said at a press conference.

None of them sustained life-threatening injuries, Bernhardt said, adding he can’t wait to shake the pilot’s hand for getting the helicopter down the way they did.

The infant patient has been taken to a hospital, but family members haven’t been notified yet, Bernhardt said. The flight originated out of state.

As omicron causes more breakthrough cases, here’s what you should know

Photos and video from the scene show the helicopter damaged and on its side, just outside the church and underneath powerlines. Insignia on the side of the aircraft indicated it was a medical helicopter.

“It’s a miracle, it’s an absolute miracle, here what you see behind me,” Bernhardt said.

Jarrell Saunders, 28, works at an apartment building nearby doing maintenance. He said he saw the helicopter “just floating, like real low, like extremely low, like it could land on the building that I work at.”

He got in his car to go to the hardware store and the helicopter was going in the same direction. He said he saw it hit the ground in the middle of the road and slide across the ground until it crashed into the church.

It turned on its side and as smoke was coming out, he saw people jumping out of the helicopter.

“I’m telling my grandkids about this one,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Drexel Hill, PA
City
Upper Darby, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Upper Darby, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Upper Darby, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Helicopter#Weather#Traffic Accident#Ap#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

San Francisco restaurant damaged by arson: police

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Officers responding to a burglary at a restaurant in San Francisco’s Mission District early Thursday morning arrived to find the business had been damaged by a fire that investigators have determined was set intentionally, police said. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to the business in the 700 block of Valencia Street. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KRON4 News

San Jose sees slight decrease in homicides in 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In 2021, the city of San Jose saw a slight decrease in homicides than the year prior. According to SJPD, there were 31 confirmed homicides within the department’s jurisdiction in 2021. That number compares to the 44 homicides in 2020, a decrease of 13 for 2021 and the city’s lowest […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Clara County Sheriff to appear in court

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is set to appear in court on Friday morning on misconduct charges. The court session is likely to be brief. She is expected to contest the charges against her. The hearing will take place virtually over Zoom around 10 a.m Smith and her […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy