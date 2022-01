Exactly one month ago, Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) prices shot up following an announcement from Elon Musk. The man hailed as the “Dogefather” confirmed that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was going to start accepting the popular meme coin as payment for company merchandise. This news sent Dogecoin price shooting up as investors pondered what the future would bring for both the original meme coin and for Tesla stock. Today, as we watch Dogecoin prices surge on the first day of Tesla accepting it, we have our answer. And while the patterns that we’ve seen from Tesla stock haven’t been so exciting, there’s no reason for investors to worry.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO