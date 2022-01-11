Tom Brady Refused To Leave Game Until Rob Gronkowski Hit Million Dollar Bonus

BOSTON (CBS) — Earlier this season, Noah Reeb and his father flew across the country to see Tom Brady and thank the quarterback in person for the motivation and inspiration during Reeb’s battle with brain cancer. Now, Brady is sending his appreciation to Noah and his family, in the form of a Super Bowl trip. In a video posted by the NFL on Saturday, Brady surprised the Reeb family by telling them that they’ll be going to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles next month. “Hey, Noah. What’s up man? Happy new year, I know it’s been a while. I hope you’ve been enjoying the...

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO