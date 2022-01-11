ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

"Finish it, Sidney!" Check out the final trailer to 'Scream'

wjtn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Pictures has dropped the final trailer to its upcoming fifth Scream film. As previously reported, the new film has Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, David Arquette's Dewey Riley, and Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers again facing somebody donning the mask of the Ghostface killer. The series survivors are joined...

wjtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
darkhorizons.com

Final Trailer: “Jackass Forever”

A final trailer has premiered for “Jackass Forever,” the fourth and final feature in the wacky stunt franchise. Much of the old gang returns for another round of dangerous stunts and gross humor over twenty years after their series premiered on MTV and over ten years since the last film.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

New Scream clip sees Sidney and Dewey reunite

A new Scream clip reunites Sidney Prescott and Dewey Riley. In the clip, revealed on Good Morning America and previously glimpsed in the movie's trailer, Sidney receives a phone call from her old pal Dewey. "Sid, it's happening again," he warns her – but don't worry too much, because she reassures him: "I'm Sidney Prescott, of course I have a gun."
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Enjoy One Last Tease Before The Killing Starts With Final “Scream Trailer”

The wait is finally over! SCREAM (2022) hits theaters this weekend, and Paramount Pictures is offering one final tease before the bloodshed begins!. “Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.”
MOVIES
orcasound.com

SCREAM | Final Trailer Available Now

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.
MOVIES
Vulture

Scream 5 Trailer: Drop the 5, Just Scream. It’s Cleaner.

Ten years since Scream 4 and 25 since the original Scream, here’s the brand-new trailer for Scream (2022). For what’s technically Scream 5, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett took the George Foreman–Jason Derulo approach to this reboot and simply named it after its Wes Craven predecessor. Scream features several cast members from the original Scream, including Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, and Marley Shelton. “I’ve seen this movie before,” Campbell mic-drops in the final trailer. Ghostface is terrorizing a new generation, made up of actors Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, and Melissa Barrera. Whoever’s behind the mask has apparently learned how to hack home-security systems, updating the self-aware slasher series with 2021 gags. Scream didn’t come out in time for Halloween (or Halloween Kills, on Peacock October 15). Watch Scream in theaters on January 14.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

No one gets out clean in Ozark season 4 final trailer

With just a couple weeks left until Netflix releases the first part of Ozark‘s final season, the streamer has released the final trailer which promises plenty of drama for Marty and Wendy’s role in the cartel as no one gets out clean. Watch the trailer here…. Marty and...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Final ‘Scream’ Trailer Arrives Showcasing The Return of Ghostface

The final trailer has arrived for the highly anticipated movie, Scream. It was featured on Paramount Pictures’ Youtube channel. The final Scream trailer is only one minute long but manages to get the true Scream fans excited as they featured a few easter eggs known to the Scream franchise. The final trailer sneak in the callback of Rose McGowan’s Tatum in the original 1996 Scream, featuring a scene in the garage. It also features the classic rule, “I’ll be right back.”
MOVIES
