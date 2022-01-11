"Finish it, Sidney!" Check out the final trailer to 'Scream'

I think we have said this before, but Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters...what cannot he do? The next thing the Foo Fighters are up to is a horror movie that just dropped its first trailer and this thing looks CRAZY. It has all the guys in Foo Fighters renting out a mansion in LA that has some pretty spooky stuff going on. The great thing about the trailer is the cameos that we are seeing. There is Will Forte from SNL and MacGruber. We saw Whitney Cummings (you know her for her stand up and the Roasts on Comedy Central, there's even an appearance by legend Lionel Ritchie! This Foo Fighters horror movie will be in theaters on February 25th and we can't wait!

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO