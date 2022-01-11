Lori Harvey Sizzles In A $2,700 Pink And Black Prada Jumpsuit

Looks likeand her homegirls Normani and Ryan Destiny are going to be hot on the birthday celebration trail. Destiny celebrated her birthday just a few days ago, and Harvey’s 25th birthday is on January 13th. Yesterday the stylish trio served looks during an outing in Malibu.

Harvey served curves for the girls in a $2,700 black and pink jacquard jumpsuit partnered with a $2,450 Prada Cleo bag.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lori Harvey Closet (@loriharveyclosetx)

This is what I like to consider the calm before the storm. With Harvey’s birthday just a few days away, it’s safe to say we will be in for a few jaw-dropping looks. The SKN by LH entrepreneur is no stranger to shutting the internet down with her sexy and alluring sense of style. Harvey serves a high dosage of glamour when she steps out, and we should expect nothing different from her on her 25th birthday.

Harvey has lots to celebrate. In 2020, she collaborated with Naked Wardrobe on her own loungewear line, she launched SKN by LH, and she celebrated one year with her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan. Although we’re at the top of the year, I anticipate a lot of power moves from the model and beauty powerhouse.

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Brings In The New Year With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey Serves Curves In A Pink Animal Print Knit Dress To The Dundas X REVOLVE Holiday Dinner

Michael B. Jordan Gave A Sweet Speech At Lori Harvey’s SKN Launch Party: ‘There’s No Place I’d Rather Be’