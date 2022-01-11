ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOO FIGHTERS release the first official trailer for their new horror-comedy film STUDIO 666

By Mark Millar
xsnoize.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen Road Films and Foo Fighters announced today the release of the first official trailer for their new horror-comedy film STUDIO 666. The movie, which stars band members Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, will be released in...

www.xsnoize.com

NewsTimes

Dave Grohl Is Possessed by Demons in Foo Fighters’ ‘Studio 666’ Trailer

Foo Fighters record an album in a haunted mansion in the trailer for the band’s horror-comedy film “Studio 666,” premiering in theaters on Feb. 25. As the band writes and records new music, frontman Dave Grohl finds himself possessed by supernatural forces that threaten the completion of the album and the lives of the band.
MOVIES
bravewords.com

FOO FIGHTERS – New Trailer Streaming For Horror / Comedy Film Studio 666

According to Deadline, Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates star in a film they shot in secret, Studio 666, about what happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history, to record their 10th album. Trouble is, frontman Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters’ complete the album, with the band still alive to tour? A new trailer for the film is streaming below:
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Studio 666’ – Horror Comedy Starring Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters Looks Like an ‘Evil Dead’-Style Blast! [Trailer]

We recently told you that the Foo Fighters, the incredibly popular rock band fronted by Dave Grohl, are starring in a brand new horror-comedy titled Studio 666, directed by Hatchet III filmmaker BJ McDonnell and filmed in secret during the pandemic. Open Road Films has acquired the film, and they’ll be releasing the mayhem into theaters on February 25, 2022.
MOVIES
