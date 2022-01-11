FOO FIGHTERS release the first official trailer for their new horror-comedy film STUDIO 666

"The story can't just change midway through." A24 has unveiled an official trailer for a horror film titled X, the latest from acclaimed genre filmmaker Ti West (of The House of the Devil, Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever, The Innkeepers, The Sacrament previously). This is arriving in theaters in March, another A24 release coming to the cinema soon. There's no official plot synopsis revealed, but the plot involves a film crew going to a rural location in Texas to shoot an adult movie. "Their hosts, a reclusive elderly couple, take a special interest in their young guests. As night falls the couple's leering interest turns violent." Starring Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, and Scott Mescudi. This seems like a fresh new take on the movie-within-a-movie horror concept, including some terrifying scenes involving the old folks.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO