ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

Solid Power, Inc.

By Top Bull Pitch
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Solid Power Inc. develops all-solid-state battery cells...

caps.fool.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
InvestorPlace

Solid Power Is an Extremely Risky Wager on Unique EV Batteries

Not long ago – Dec. 9, 2021, to be precise – Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) debuted on the Nasdaq exchange after the company completed its SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. III. As a result, Wall Street can say good-bye to DCRC stock and hello to SLDP stock.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

What Is a Solid-State Battery for an EV?

Finding more energy-efficient ways to power cars will become more important as the climate crisis continues. EVs are slowly gaining a foothold in the auto industry, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement in efficiency and power. This context makes the development of solid-state batteries such an exciting proposition.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Louisville, CO
Louisville, CO
Business
Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

You don't need deep pockets to get started in investing or add to your current positions. Many brokerages now offer fractional-share investing, making it easier than ever to put small sums of money to work. If you're on the hunt for a few smart stocks that have the potential to...
STOCKS
MotorBiscuit

Carvana Is in Major Trouble in Florida

Carvana, the online, used car sales dealership that promises its customers delivery to the door, no hidden fees, and certified inspected vehicles, faces fines, fees, and dealer license suspension in Florida. The company is accused of filing title paperwork in an untimely manner. Florida residents have also complained about title delays that prevent them from licensing their vehicles within the timeline required by state law.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Solid Power Inc
Motley Fool

3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Cheniere Energy is shifting into capital return mode. NextEra Energy Partners is a targeted investment in renewable power growth. Enterprise Products Partners has always had a large payout, but management is growing it even more now. There is a cliche in the investing world that goes like this: Time in...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Will There Be Another Stimulus Check in 2022?

Americans are hoping for one … but is it in the cards?. Many Americans have been holding out hope for a fourth stimulus check. While immediate economic conditions don't point to the need for a follow-up check, the course of the pandemic could change things. Many Americans were disappointed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Motley Fool

2 Pot Stocks To Flat Out Avoid in 2022

The hope for Aurora Cannabis to rebound looks shaky his year. Cronos Group’s delay of third-quarter results is making investors skeptical. Despite the dip last year, the marijuana industry consists of excellent growth stocks that have the potential to flourish in the coming years. The U.S. cannabis companies, in particular, saw drastic revenue growth amid the ongoing pandemic. The ramp-up of state legalization also gave a boost to marijuana sales.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

The massive potential of the metaverse continues to draw investors. Matterport's emphasis on spatial data offers numerous applications in a digital world. Zoom's beaten-down stock could stage a metaverse-driven revival. The compelling growth potential of the metaverse continues to catch the attention of investors. BrandEssence Market Research estimates a compound...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks I Bought for 2022

The stock market hasn’t taken a liking to the fast-growing highfliers of 2020 so far this year. Shares of robust businesses are drastically down, and I took that opportunity to invest in two of them. Both companies are incredibly resilient and should thrive in the next five years. 2022...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose 1.75% to $1,049.61 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.59% to 14,893.75 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. Tesla Inc. closed $193.88 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy