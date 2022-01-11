Mayfield cars gifted

An Orange County mechanic gifted a woman a car he had been preparing to sell. Rolondo Rojas, who owns Mechanic of West Orange, gave Dolores St. John of Winter Garden a 2010 sedan right before Christmas. Rojas said he took one look at the car she had been driving and knew there was nothing he could do to fix it, because it was in such bad shape.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO