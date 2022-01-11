Rebecca Hale Awarded UNC Asheville’s Inaugural Zeis Professorship in Biomedical or Biochemical Work to Study the Behavior Patterns of Native Salamanders

NEWARK – Like so many, he thought he’d take one path and ended up taking another. “As a kid,” recalled James Jarc, “I was always into creative stuff. I loved art and music and making up games with my friends in the neighborhood. I wanted to be a paleontologist for a while. Like many little boys, I was big into dinosaurs. Then I decided I wanted to be a musician! For a brief time, I thought about a career in film or television. Both of my parents were educators, so I did see that as a great, rewarding career path, but I wanted to be different.”

