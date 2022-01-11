ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Rebecca Hale Awarded UNC Asheville’s Inaugural Zeis Professorship in Biomedical or Biochemical Work to Study the Behavior Patterns of Native Salamanders

unca.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article an associate professor of biology at UNC Asheville, spends a lot of time with salamanders. Specifically marbled salamanders, a native breed to Western North Carolina. And although their striking white or grey patterned chubby bodies are pleasing to observe, Hale, a behavioral ecologist, is most interested in the evolution of...

www.unca.edu

vermontbiz.com

UVM Larner College of Medicine names inaugural holder of early-career professorship

Diego Adrianzen Herrera, MD, a physician-scientist in the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine, was invested in January as the inaugural holder of the Early Career Green and Gold Professor of Medicine. The professorship is designed to provide funds to strengthen the research program of the most promising assistant professors in their first five years of their faculty appointment and to recognize the excellence and potential of the recipient’s research program.
BURLINGTON, VT
theurbannews.com

UNC Asheville Presents a Virtual Evening With Eddie Glaude Jr.

In Commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. UNC Asheville’s annual commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. for 2022 will feature a keynote address by New York Times bestselling author and chair of Princeton’s Department of African American Studies, Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. The free virtual event begins at...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ohsu.edu

Winners of Biomedical Innovation Program awards address significant clinical problems

Projects aim to provide novel improvements to screening for diabetic retinopathy, optimizing prosthetic fit via smartphone, and imaging metabolic activity. Three projects have been named recipients of 2022 Biomedical Innovation Program funding in the Device, Diagnostic, and Software track. The projects are led by Yali Jia, Ph.D., FAIMBE, Gregory Landry, M.D., and Martin Pike, Ph.D.
PORTLAND, OR
City
Asheville, NC
Daily Mail

Tenured Michigan university professor, 74, who wore a 'space helmet' AND mask for Zoom class is placed on leave for calling students 'vectors of disease' for wanting to attend in-person learning

A tenured Michigan university professor has been placed on leave after he told students in a profanity-laced video that he didn't want to know anything about them because they were 'just vectors of disease.'. 'Go complain to your dean, f*** you! Go ahead,' Barry Mehler yells in the video. 'I'm...
COLLEGES
Telegraph

King’s College drops Rhodes professorship after ‘slavery’ row

A history professorship named after Cecil Rhodes has been axed by a top university following a row over its links to racism and slavery. King’s College London has scrapped the Rhodes Professorship of Imperial History after the current post-holder called for it to be dropped. Prof Richard Drayton, who...
EDUCATION
Newark Advocate

Aces of Trades: COTC's James Jarc takes winding path to digital media professorship

NEWARK – Like so many, he thought he’d take one path and ended up taking another. “As a kid,” recalled James Jarc, “I was always into creative stuff. I loved art and music and making up games with my friends in the neighborhood. I wanted to be a paleontologist for a while. Like many little boys, I was big into dinosaurs. Then I decided I wanted to be a musician! For a brief time, I thought about a career in film or television. Both of my parents were educators, so I did see that as a great, rewarding career path, but I wanted to be different.”
NEWARK, OH
