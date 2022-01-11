ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Airthings View Plus smart air quality device has 7 sensors, including 1 for radon

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Know what’s in the air around you with the Airthings View Plus smart air quality device. This smart home gadget features 7 sensors: radon, PM 2.5, CO2, humidity, temperature, VOC, and pressure. That way, you can prevent the spread of viruses. What’s more, the Wi-Fi connection lets you see the data...

thegadgetflow.com

