Lili Lamp reading light emits flashes of light for smoother reading for those with dyslexia

Translate words in an instant with the NEWYES Scan Reader Pen 3 text-to-speech pen. A major technological breakthrough, it’s ideal for those with reading difficulties, readers who use the dictionary, and more. In fact, if you’re studying a language, taking lots of notes, doing international business, or simply trying to improve your work efficiency, you’ll love it. Simply select the language you want to translate to and then slide the pen over the printed text. Next, the translation will instantly appear, and the device can even read text aloud. Able to recognize 3,000 characters per minute, it offers a super fast translation speed of 0.5 seconds with a 98% accuracy rate. Furthermore, it supports 9 UI languages, 55 OCR languages, 112 text translation languages, and 112 voice translation languages. Overall, use it to capture and save quotes, scan and transfer text to a computer, and more.
