Lili Lamp reading light emits flashes of light for smoother reading for those with dyslexia

NEWS – Olight is well known for its flashlights and while their newest product can technically be used as a flashlight, it's actually a pretty cool lamp. The Olight Olamp Nightour is a dimmable LED table lamp. The Olamp features a rechargeable base with a built-in suction mount that makes sure it stays put wherever you place it. It also has an ambient light in the stem that has color cycling modes. But the lamp's head is where things get more interesting. The lamp is magnetic and can be detached. Sound cool? Then head over to Olight and check it out quickly as it's currently on a flash sale for $79.96 until 1/14/22 at midnight EST. And also stay tuned as I'll have a review of the Olight Olamp Nightour very soon!

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO