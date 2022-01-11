ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lili Lamp reading light emits flashes of light for smoother reading for those with dyslexia

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Equipped with patented technology, the Lili Lamp reading light makes it easier to read for those with dyslexia. This clever lamp works by projecting a specific luminous flux to erase a mirror image when you read. As a result, words appear clearer, and you can read with improved clarity. Additionally, this...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
pymnts

Samsung Welcomes Users to Its Metaverse at CES 2022

Samsung has planted its flag in the metaverse with the launch of 837X, a virtual version of its flagship New York City experience center. “Samsung 837X is a fully immersive experience, featuring quests and live music events,” the company said in an announcement Thursday (Jan. 6), timed to coincide with Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas this week.
BUSINESS
Gadget Flow

Razer Project Sophia concept transforms workspaces into futuristic modular control hubs

If you’re a fan of sci-fi aesthetics, boy are you going to love this. Razer’s latest concept brilliantly captures the spirit of futuristic interfaces and brings it right to the surface of your desk. While Razer is known to throw some crazy ideas into the mix, this one was pleasantly unexpected. So what’s it all about? Let’s take a closer look at the Razer Project Sophia concept and see for ourselves!
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

This affordable lamp is a wearable reading light and more!

NEWS – The Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light is a cool Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light lamp that offers six brightness levels and it’s flexible so that you can bend it to shine the light just where you need it to be. This wearable lamp is perfect for DIYers, readers, crafters, and more. Get one in blue, grey, or pink for only $21.99 from Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

This lamp helps people with dyslexia read more easily

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. CES 2022 is showcasing many new adaptive products and technologies, but they’re not just for the aging or severely disabled. Folks with invisible disabilities like dyslexia are getting some love, too, thanks to a special lamp named Lili.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dyslexia#Smartphone#Android Apps#The Lili Lamp#Usb#Ios#Ar#Vr
Gadget Flow

CyberPowerPC Kinetic Series Chassis Gaming PCs have 18 vents that open and close

Inspired by kinetic architecture, the CyberPowerPC Kinetic Series Chassis Gaming PCs has vents that seem to move on their own. Opening and closing through intelligent airflow technology, these individually controlled vents adjust according to the system’s internal temperature. More than just a fun design feature, these vents have a purposeful design. They allow the structure to move out of necessity, not just as a way to look cool. Drawing inspiration from buildings that do the same thing, the vents on the front of the machine are sometimes closed. When closed, they appear gold. This achieves a striking look against the white background of the PC cover. However, when they’re open, the let you see into the internal structure of the computer.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition (UX5401) features space-themed, futuristic graphics

Upgrade to the ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition (UX5401) for space-themed graphics on the lid and keyboard. You’ll also receive a futuristic 3.5-inch OLED ZenVision display on the lid that shares notifications, animations, or text. Moreover, this laptop has a 16:10 aspect ratio with an OLED PANTONE Validated 14-inch display. All the while, the 92% screen-to-body ratio and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care enhance the screen quality. Packed with the Intel Core i9 H-Series processor and storage up to 1 TB, this gadget can handle multiple applications at the same time. Moreover, this futuristic laptop is perfect for office use. In particular, the NumberPad 2.0 provides efficient multitasking. And the fast fingerprint login button fires up the laptop without any delays. Finally, it can withstand high impacts and meets space-grade standards to resist extreme vibrations and temperatures.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

HP EliteBook 1040 G9 laptop has a 12th Gen Intel Processor and up to 64GB of memory

Work productively anywhere with the HP EliteBook 1040 G9. This gadget features a 12th Gen Intel processor and up to 64 GB of memory. That way, you can rise to the day’s challenges without any issues. What’s more, its thin, lightweight chassis allows it to fit easily in a bag or backpack. Then, a 16:10 screen aspect ratio lets you see more at once, minimizing scrolling. In fact, this PC uses contextual intelligence to improve performance in pretty much any setting. Meanwhile, the HP Presence feature ensures you look and sound amazing thanks to a 940nm IR camera, 5 MP camera, and immersive audio software. Then, Wi-Fi 6e or optional 5G connectively allows you to switch seamlessly between your home office and the coffee shop. Finally, with up to 13 hours of battery life and plenty of ports, this laptop has the tools you need.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

NEWYES Scan Reader Pen 3 text-to-speech pen is an instant multilingual translator

Translate words in an instant with the NEWYES Scan Reader Pen 3 text-to-speech pen. A major technological breakthrough, it’s ideal for those with reading difficulties, readers who use the dictionary, and more. In fact, if you’re studying a language, taking lots of notes, doing international business, or simply trying to improve your work efficiency, you’ll love it. Simply select the language you want to translate to and then slide the pen over the printed text. Next, the translation will instantly appear, and the device can even read text aloud. Able to recognize 3,000 characters per minute, it offers a super fast translation speed of 0.5 seconds with a 98% accuracy rate. Furthermore, it supports 9 UI languages, 55 OCR languages, 112 text translation languages, and 112 voice translation languages. Overall, use it to capture and save quotes, scan and transfer text to a computer, and more.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Gadget Flow

ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Animate gaming keyboard has a customizable AniMe Matrix LED display

Personalize the ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Animate LED gaming keyboard to your liking. It features a customizable AniMe Matrix LED display and swappable ROG NX or Cherry mechanical switches, allowing you to make adjustments to suit you. In fact, it boasts 312 programmable mini LEDs to show audio visualizations, let you set indicators, and more. You can also see mail notifications, laptop battery life, and the date from this display. Moreover, this computer accessory includes programmable hotkeys. You can also turn the scroll wheel to adjust the volume or mute audio with ease. Best of all, this LED gaming keyboard includes sound-dampening foam and a 0.125 ms response time along with a wrist rest with light diffusers for maximum comfort. Finally, the ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Animate features up to 6 profiles, including up to 5 customer schemes.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Labrador Systems Caddie & Retriever Assistive Robots carry objects with smart navigation

We can’t get enough robots here at Gadget Flow, and who can blame us? These days robots are continuously evolving to prove their worth in our homes and businesses. Many show their effectiveness on a daily basis and we have two new robotic gadgets ready to do precisely that. Meet the Labrador Systems Caddie & Retriever Assistive Robots. They can traverse their assigned environment to help carry and move objects, giving you an extra set of hands when needed. Let’s take a look!
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Dell Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW920H) features a slimmer silhouette

Game for longer when you have the Dell Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW920H). Crafted with a slimmer silhouette, soft memory foam earcups, and leatherette covering, gaming just got more comfortable. Moreover, the Dell Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW920H) enhances sound—so it’ll feel like the scene is happening in your room. This is all thanks to the immersive multidimensional audio, which is powered by Dolby Atmos, along with ANC technology. Above all, this headset is convenient to use and wear. With integrated touch controls and versatile device connectivity, it’s never been simpler to stay ahead of your competition. Or wear them for listening to music and watching your favorite shows. Finally, a full charge provides 55 hours of nonstop gaming, or opt for a 15-minute charge for 6 hours of use.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

Olight’s newest light is a cross between a lamp and a flashlight

We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. NEWS – Olight is well known for its flashlights and while their newest product can technically be used as a flashlight, it’s actually a pretty cool lamp. The Olight Olamp Nightour is a dimmable LED table lamp. The Olamp features a rechargeable base with a built-in suction mount that makes sure it stays put wherever you place it. It also has an ambient light in the stem that has color cycling modes. But the lamp’s head is where things get more interesting. The lamp is magnetic and can be detached. Sound cool? Then head over to Olight and check it out quickly as it’s currently on a flash sale for $79.96 until 1/14/22 at midnight EST. And also stay tuned as I’ll have a review of the Olight Olamp Nightour very soon!
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Razer Zephyr Pro wearable air purifier has patent-pending voice amplification technology

Be heard clearly while wearing the Razer Zephyr Pro wearable air purifier. That’s because this face mask offers patent-pending technology that amplifies your voice. So, even when you’re staying a safe social distance away from others, your speech will be clear and not at all muffled. The next-generation design from the previous model—Razer Zephyr—this one keeps you safe and healthy as well. It uses replaceable N95-grade filters to give you daily two-way protection. Additionally, the air-exchange chambers have two-speed dual-intake fans that let the filtered air freely flow for comfortable breathing. And it has a transparent material that makes it easy to stay social with your friends. Moreover, it offers illuminating interior lights that ensure others see you even when it’s dark. Finally, it has RAZER Chroma RGB power that offers 16.8 million colors and awesome effects.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32″ monitor has a 4K 1000R curved screen and a 240 Hz refresh rate

Immerse yourself in different worlds with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32-inch monitor. This gaming monitor has a 4K 1000R curved screen along with a 240 Hz refresh rate. What’s more, with its powerful performance, you can expect it to help you win. And, of course, it produces beautiful images to go along with the speed thanks to Quantum Mini LEDs and Quantum HDR 2000 at 2,000 nits of brightness. Then, the million-to-1 static contrast ratio enhances tiny details, totally transporting you. Meanwhile, the design is similar to its predecessor’s with its shiny white exterior and gorgeous curve. In terms of colors, the CoreSync lighting technology ensures they have a lifelike quality. Overall, this is the gaming monitor you want in your setup.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet packs plenty of horsepower and a retro-futurist design

Stay calm and collected when gaming with the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet. Available in various models with a range of specifications, it’s available with a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H processor. Additionally, this gaming tablet is available with a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU and a dedicated MUX Switch. The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 features a 16:10 aspect ratio touchscreen display to unlock your creativity. All the while, the 120 Hz refresh rate and 4K option minimize blurs and loading times. Moreover, this ASUS tablet boasts a flexible 170-degree kickstand adjustment and a detachable, full-size keyboard. Best of all, its vapor chamber cooling solution ensures that it remains quiet and cool under full loads. Finally, this gaming gadget supports multiple input types and offers a graphics boost with XG Mobile.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Samsung M8—Now there’s a smart monitor with a smart home hub

Samsung is showcasing another intriguing product at CES 2022 this week as it continues to expand its new monitor lineup. The latest to be unveiled is the Samsung M8 smart monitor which is a gorgeous new 4K display. It will feature some slick wireless connectivity capabilities along with smart TV functionality as well. Let’s dive in and see what this new monitor is all about!
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy