Louisville, KY

Watch: Chris Mack, El Ellis Preview NC State

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might have suffered their first loss in ACC play to snap a three-game win streak, but they weren't going to go down without a fight.

Trailing by 14 in the second half down at Florida State, the Cardinals were able to get the game back to within a single possession in the final five minutes. Unfortunately, they still were unable to escape Tallahassee with a victory, falling 79-70 to the home Noles.

"When you get down like that, you know have to get something going," guard El Ellis said. "We all looked at each other and was like, "We got to get something rolling." We're not trying to go out and have a game like that. Everybody just had to come together, try get stops, get good offensive possessions, and that's what we tried to do."

Now the Cardinals are returning home to the KFC Yum! Center, where they will be hosting NC State for a rematch of their ACC opener. Despite a recent slide by the Wolfpack, head coach Chris Mack is still expecting a tough challenge.

"They play the same way," he said. "They play on the defensive end very disruptive, on the offensive end they look to get out and transition. They have a lot of players that are really good with the ball, and they use their five men to sort of free those guys up."

Prior to the matchup, Mack and Ellis took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Florida State, previewed the upcoming game against NC State, Ellis' progression over the course of the season, and more.

Below are their videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Chris Mack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsKVE_0diw8P1S00

Guard El Ellis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bl3EC_0diw8P1S00

(Photo of Chris Mack, El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

LouisvilleReport

Chris Mack Frustrated by Inconsistent Play, Defensive Slide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In college basketball, this is typically around the time of year where you start to have an idea of what you have on your team. Normally around the halfway point of the season, you're typically settled on a lot of things regarding your roster. What your starting five is, who your reliable scorers are, who you trust to take big shots in big moments, who you can trust to get defensive stops, who your first guys off the bench, and so on and so forth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Central Arkansas WR Tyler Hudson Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the best available transfers out of the FCS level is now officially a Cardinal, as former Central Arkansas wide receiver Tyler Hudson announced Thursday that he has committed to Louisville. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wideout torched opposing secondaries all season long, and was named a Second...
LOUISVILLE, KY
