ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Power Of Desire

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3BlG_0diw7bLP00

Goal-setting is hard work, with a lot of people not even fully understanding what it is they truly want in the long run.

Our good friend Dr. Willie Jolley came through with some more helpful advice on how to be effective in making dreams come true for his latest “Wake Up & Win.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club . ( Terms and conditions )

Dr. Jolley has developed a set of principles that he teaches to help people become better versions of themselves, and one important step in the process is to make a definite decision on what you want in life. How can you have a dream come true if you don’t know what that dream clearly is?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Learn more on the power of desire in “Wake Up & Win” with Dr. Willie Jolley on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:


READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:


HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Campbell
Person
Willie Jolley
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Virgil Abloh
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models Green Crop Top, Shorts & White Sandals With Sister Kaavia in Tulle Dress & Vans Sneakers

Zaya Wade and Kaavia James are the cutest sibling duo. On Tuesday, Wade took to Instagram to share some new pictures of herself and her little sister. They both share a father in Dwyane Wade, whose wife Gabrielle Union is mother to Kaavia and stepmother do Zaya. In the adorable carousel photos, the pair is all smiles and could be seen posing side by side. “My little bff @kaaviajames,” the 14-year-old wrote.  Fans immediately flooded Wade’s comments with heart eye emojis and called them angels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) The twosome chose comfy and fitting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Long Run#How To Be
Vogue

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Sunshine Style Will Cure Your January Blues

Together with A-list stylist Karla Welch, Tracee Ellis Ross has mastered how to wear colour-pop hues with ease. The actor, who often shares her mood-lifting outfits online, recently posted a cheery carousel of her latest look by UK-based label, Galvan London. The Black-ish star who “couldn’t choose” her favourite outfit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Beyoncé sings with her children on theme song for her mother’s new talk show

Beyoncé has shared a new theme song she wrote for her mother’s new Facebook Watch talk show Talks With Mama Tina. Tina Knowles’ new show premieres its first episode on the platform tomorrow (December 23), and will see her interviewing stars from Zendaya to Kevin Hart and Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Business Times

Will Smith 'Freaking Out' Over Ex Sheree Zampino's Potential Revelations On 'RHOBH'

Hollywood houses some of the most popular longest-lasting marriages today. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of them who have this kind of relationship. But, this is not the "Bad Boys" star's first marriage as he was first tied to Sheree Zampino. Although their romantic tie ended about three decades ago, rumors involving them continue to develop in recent times.
CELEBRITIES
Joy 107.1

Joys! & Concerns? “Order My Steps” [Watch]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) God Is Good! ALL THE TIME! For today’s Joy’s & Concerns in the Get Up! Church, “GRIFF” was motivated by Erica to go on a 3-mile walk/run while he is on a fast. He also found him a trail so […]
RELIGION
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

500
Followers
539
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy