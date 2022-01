At the risk of sounding unkind, if I were the head of the Chinese secret service (I know what you’re thinking, but I only just missed out to a guy who was a Communist), I’d be a bit peeved that Agent Christine Lee had spaffed some £500,000 on trying to influence Barry Gardiner. Yes, he was friends with Jeremy Corbyn. Yes, he was the shadow international secretary. Yes, he was a bit of a regular on Radio 4’s Any Questions? But an agent of influence? An agent of anything? I’d not be quite sure he’d have been great value for...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO