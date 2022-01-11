Best streaming service deals for January 2022

ViacomCBS Inc. and Comcast Cable have struck a new multi-year distribution agreement that will keep ViacomCBS’ broadcast, cable and streaming services available to Xfinity customers, the companies said Thursday.
The pact includes renewed carriage of ViacomCBS’ linear networks, like CBS Television Network, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and Showtime. Additionally, the deal will make streaming service BET Plus available through Xfinity platforms for the first time, and extend access to ViacomCBS’ other streamers: Paramount Plus, Pluto TV and Showtime OTT.
ViacomCBS’ renewed deal with Comcast comes just three days after WarnerMedia extended its...
