Brooklyn Nets drop in latest Rookie Wire Power Rankings

 4 days ago
The Nets are as healthy as they’ve been nearly all season long and finally have Kyrie Irving back in a part-time capacity, but the former top team in the East has been in a slump since the start of 2022 and tumbled a few spots in Rookie Wire’s latest NBA Power Ranking.

Following Monday’s loss in Portland, the Nets have now lost five of their last seven games, and face a tough test on Wednesday on the road against the East-leading Chicago Bulls.

Rookie Wire’s Cody Taylor dropped the Nets to ninth spot in his power rankings, behind the Sixers, Bucks and Heat.

Via Rookie Wire:

“You may have heard that Kyrie Irving is back with the team. He scored 22 points during his season debut on Wednesday in a win over the Pacers and looked to be anything but rusty in that contest. Brooklyn will have Irving available on a part-time basis but we can finally start seeing how this group will come together this season.”

NBC Sports Chicago

After blowout, Durant says 'Bulls basketball is back'

The Chicago Bulls already had clinched the season series against the Brooklyn Nets by winning the first two Kyrie Irving-less meetings. But what transpired Wednesday night at the United Center transcended the typical loss. The Nets ran away and hid from the Bulls, blitzing them with a second-half barrage that...
The Spun

Kevin Durant Receives Punishment For What He Said This Week

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant played 42 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers. After the game, he was asked about his heavy workload. Durant wanted to make it clear that he isn’t worried about his workload, but his postgame comment may have crossed the line. “No,...
netsdaily.com

GLUE GUYS: Brooklyn Nets shredding narratives

Mike and Brian dive into everything important to come out of the Brooklyn Nets biggest win of the year against the Chicago Bulls: Day’Ron Sharpe’s role going forward, Kessler Edwards intrigue, James Harden is FULLY back, the Kyrie Irving impact, and then we discuss the story from Stefan Bondy from the Daily News on the chance that Kyrie can play in Brooklyn, unvaccinated.
NBA

Nets 138, Bulls 112: Brooklyn By The Numbers

With a third-quarter outburst, the Brooklyn Nets sprinted away from the Chicago Bulls to a 138-112 win in a matchup between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings on Wednesday night. “It felt seamless in many respects,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “I felt it was seamless...
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
bleachernation.com

Klay Thompson Will Also Sit Out Against the Bulls Tomorrow Night

Considering the injuries to Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green, Patrick Williams, and Alex Caruso, I think it’s only fair that the Bulls caught themselves a break for tomorrow night’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Although it was rumored earlier in the week, it’s now official: Klay Thompson...
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Disrespected Michael Jordan, Saying Kevin Durant And LeBron James Would Win 6 NBA Championships If They Used The Same Offensive Tactics As Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan had one of the most heated rivalries in the NBA. Many fans consider Thomas to be Michael Jordan's greatest rivals. For the longest time, Thomas and the bad boy Detroit Pistons were dominating the Eastern Conference. And much of that dominance came at the expense of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
