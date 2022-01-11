Brooklyn Nets drop in latest Rookie Wire Power Rankings
The Nets are as healthy as they’ve been nearly all season long and finally have Kyrie Irving back in a part-time capacity, but the former top team in the East has been in a slump since the start of 2022 and tumbled a few spots in Rookie Wire’s latest NBA Power Ranking.
Following Monday’s loss in Portland, the Nets have now lost five of their last seven games, and face a tough test on Wednesday on the road against the East-leading Chicago Bulls.
Rookie Wire’s Cody Taylor dropped the Nets to ninth spot in his power rankings, behind the Sixers, Bucks and Heat.
Via Rookie Wire:
“You may have heard that Kyrie Irving is back with the team. He scored 22 points during his season debut on Wednesday in a win over the Pacers and looked to be anything but rusty in that contest. Brooklyn will have Irving available on a part-time basis but we can finally start seeing how this group will come together this season.”
