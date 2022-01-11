ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Calls for Transparency Over Covid Postponements Amid AFCON Inclusion

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted he would prefer more transparency from the Premier League and others over the postponement of fixtures.

The European champions haven't had a game postponed this season despite their injury and Covid troubles which have disrupted the camp, although the Blues had asked for a fixture to be postponed.

They requested to re-arrange their away league clash against Wolves in December, but the league rejected their application. It left Chelsea and Tuchel extremely disappointed as they felt they had a strong case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OlO0w_0diw1bPp00
IMAGO / Action Plus

All of the other 19 clubs, bar Manchester City, have had a game called off at one point this term, leaving it difficult for Tuchel to understand what the rules and regulations are.

The Africa Cup of Nations have now begun and Leicester City had their game against Everton called off for squad problems, which included AFCON selection.

"Everton's match against Leicester City at Goodison Park, due to be played at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday 11 January, has regrettably been postponed," read a league statement.

"The Premier League Board accepted Leicester's application as the club do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) due to COVID-19 cases, injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gERzT_0diw1bPp00
IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel was surprised at the possibility of games being postponed with the influence of AFCON selection - Chelsea only have Edouard Mendy unavailable because of that reason.

The Chelsea boss wants more transparency moving forward as further postponements are more than likely to occur between now and the end of the season.

“Would be nice for everybody," admitted Tuchel on transparency from league and competition officials. "I doubt you can postpone a match because of Africa Cup of Nations, that would be a big surprise. All the details in the regulations, I have to admit, I am not aware of it.

"Transparency most of the time helps and in these positions it would help to make people understand why. We can be happy we have fans, they are allowed in the stadiums. I guess everyone is trying hard to have a squad ready and competitive for every match.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkDmG_0diw1bPp00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool got their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg pushed back after returning several positive Covid cases, however it was later revealed they were all false positives.

Eyebrows were raised with the EFL deciding to investigate the matter but took no further action. Tuchel trusts Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool despite the unbelievable odds for a host of false positives to return.

“No interpretation," replied Tuchel. "I believe him and people will look into it. It can happen. We had one false test in Wolverhampton, one false result of a test to send Jorginho straight home. I know what you mean at some point, yeah, it’s like games were postponed.

"When we arrived in Wolverhampton we had a big case and had actually seven positive, who were positive. We thought we had the possibility to postpone one match. Decisions were taken. You know my opinion about it but I will not comment on other club situations. We struggled, we still can struggle at any time like anybody can. I don’t know enough about the situation to comment on it.”

Absolute Chelsea

