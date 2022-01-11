Thomas Tuchel Makes Christian Pulisic Admission Over Chelsea Game Time

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Christian Pulisic's game time at Chelsea may have been more limited had he not been as versatile as he is.

The 23-year-old has featured 18 times for Chelsea in all competitions this season, but has been deployed across a variety of positions to aid Tuchel's battle to cope with injury and Covid disruption.

Pulisic missed nine Premier League matches are the start of the season due to injury, but since his return has played in 10 of the previous 11, starting the last five playing all 90 minutes.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He scored in the last league game against Liverpool to seal an emphatic 2-2 draw after going two goals behind early on in the first half.

Pulisic has six goal contributions this season, and although his favoured position is in the front three, the USMNT has had to be shifted to right wing-back on several occasions.

Chelsea have been hit by Reece James' hamstring tear, with Pulisic. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Cesar Azpilicueta all being used as makeshift right wing-backs in his absence.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel knows Pulisic has had to sacrifice himself for the team, but admitted it could have been of benefit to the American due to the competition in attack.

“It’s true, we moved him around a little bit," admitted Tuchel. "In the end they want to play. It’s a good thing if they can play more positions. You can always argue I would be more consistent or better if I have one clear position.

"Maybe then you have less minutes or face more concurrence as up front we have two or three players in every position. It is a good thing. It was also a bad sign because it means we have trouble on the left and right wing-back with injuries and he helped us out there.

"We are happy with the impact he has. He can play a lot of minutes, he needs to. He has the physical ability to help us. Everybody wants him to have numbers, to be effective. Everybody can improve on that. From there we go, that’s the situation.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube