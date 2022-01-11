ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Believes Jurgen Klopp's Comments Regarding Covid-19 False Positive Tests

By Nick Emms
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said he believe Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp as the head coach stated that his side suffered 13 false positive Covid-19 tests.

This led to the postponement of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal but were able to play in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel has releaved that he believes Klopp regarding the cases.

This comes as sources have confirmed that Liverpool will not be investigated by the EFL after the suspension of the first leg of their Carabao Cup Semi-Final against Arsenal.

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, Klopp explained in his post match press conference how testing this week has been but a lot of the 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests ended up being false positives.

"We had, how we thought last week, a proper outbreak and it showed up that we had a lot of false positives, actually. But still the rules are like they are and so all these players who are false positive couldn't play today or we decided not to play them for whatever.

"People would have decided if we would have played them, I don't know exactly, but we had to make that decision."

Trent Alexander-Arnold was confirmed as the 'only real positive case' as Klopp has face criticism.

However, Tuchel has provided support for his fellow German as, he said: “No interpretation. I believe him and people will look into it.

"It can happen. We had one false test in Wolverhampton, one false result of a test to send Jorginho straight home. I know what you mean at some point, yeah, it’s like games were postponed. When we arrived in Wolverhampton we had a big case and had actually seven positive, who were positive. We thought we had the possibility to postpone one match.

"Decisions were taken. You know my opinion about it but I will not comment on other club situations. We struggled, we still can struggle at any time like anybody can. I don’t know enough about the situation to comment on it.”

Comments / 0

