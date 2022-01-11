Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Billy Gilmour Decision Amid Norwich City Criticism

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea will make a decision regarding the future of Billy Gilmour at Norwich City after the player has returned for treatment.

The 20-year-old has had a tough season so far with the Canaries, sitting bottom of the Premier League table.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel has confirmed the club will make a decision regarding his future.

It was earlier confirmed that Gilmour is back at Chelsea as they assess an ankle injury sustained during his loan spell.

Manager Dean Smith said: "(Billy) Gilmour has an ankle injury that puts him out for 3-4 weeks. He’s gone back to Chelsea for them to assess it and I hope he’ll be back for treatment over the next few days."

Tuchel confirmed that Gilmour had returned to Cobham, before stating that Chelsea will make a decision as to whether he stays with Tuchel's side or continues with his loan.

“First of all we check his injury of course, he is our player," he said. "He is here to have the best examination that we know about the situation and we can decide with him together and Norwich about the treatment and what is going on. We will take the decision. We have not talked so far if he stays or not.”

Gilmour could remain with the Blues to provide cover in midfield but will go from being the fourth choice midfielder last season to potentiall sixth in line.

