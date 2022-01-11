ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans reinstates indoor mask mandate ahead of Mardi Gras

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354SnH_0diw0rG000
  • New Orleans is set to reinstate its indoor mask mandate as the city prepares for Mardi Gras.
  • The mandate will take effect on Wednesday at 6 a.m. and apply to all indoor public spaces.

New Orleans is set to reinstate its indoor mask mandate as the city prepares for an influx of tourists ahead of the Mardi Gras season.

City health director Jennifer Avegno said at a weekly press briefing on Tuesday that the mandate will take effect at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and apply in all public spaces, including restaurants, bars and public transit, according to 4WWL.

Avegno added that the city is averaging around 1,233 new cases per day, which is three times higher than the previous high mark set in April 2020.

The mandate will also apply in all public K-12 schools, unless the institution has isolation policies consistent with guidelines set by the state health department.

"Even if our cases begin to decline in the next week or two - and I believe that is likely - hospitalizations and deaths will lag, likely for at least the next month, and that's right up to the time that individuals from areas with lower vaccination rates and later omicron surges will be at our doorstep," she said, according to the outlet.

Celebrations typically occur in the last few weeks of February — this year, Mardi Gras falls on March 1.

Our country is in a historic fight against the coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

State data shows that there were more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past day. Meanwhile, approximately 1,900 Louisiana residents are hospitalized with the virus.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

EXPERTS SAY THE NEXT COVID-19 VARIANT IS ‘JUST AROUND THE CORNER’

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Restaurants#Omicron
The Hill

Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii, West Coast following volcano eruption

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The United States’ Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, The Washington Post reported.
HAWAII STATE
The Hill

Supreme Court handcuffs Biden on vaccinations

The Supreme Court’s ruling against vaccine-or-test rules for businesses dealt a major blow to the Biden administration's efforts to combat the pandemic, leaving them without many more tools to boost the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19. Private businesses can decide for themselves whether to impose a mandate, but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

447K+
Followers
53K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy