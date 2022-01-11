ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fresh Air' remembers screen legend Sidney Poitier

 4 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Today, we remember Sidney Poitier and listen back to the interview we recorded in 2000. The iconic actor died Thursday night at the age of 94. In his New York Times obituary, Poitier was described as America's first Black matinee idol who helped open...

