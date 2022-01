(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden saw a flurry of setbacks on a range of key issues this week, making it one of his toughest since taking office. Biden addressed those difficulties in a speech Friday after losses in Congress, the Supreme Court, the court of public opinion and with the economy. “There's a lot of talk about disappointments and things we haven't gotten done,” Biden said during his...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO