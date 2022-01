Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, has died. He was 102.Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Sunday announced his death on Twitter both of them calling McGee an American hero.“While I am saddened by his loss, I’m also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy, and his character. Rest in peace, General,” wrote Austin, who did not specify where McGee died.The Tuskegee Airmen is the nickname of the first African American unit to fly combat airplanes in World War II. McGee was among more...

MILITARY ・ 18 HOURS AGO