I Found the Best Travel Hairbrush Ever — and It’s Not Actually Meant for Traveling

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Over the past few months, I’ve been slowly upgrading my kitchen tools. This process has included investing in a super-sharp chef’s knife and a Staub Dutch oven, two pieces that make me excited to get to work in the kitchen. One personal goal is to invest in a ceramic nonstick cookware set, with my eye on editor-favorite Caraway and Oprah-approved GreenPan in particular. In the meantime, I decided that my scratched-up, everyday nonstick fry pan needed an immediate upgrade. I scoured the internet for a budget-friendly option and was shocked when I stumbled upon the under-$15 Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan that boasts a whopping 22,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. The combination of such a low price point with a nontoxic granite coating intrigued me. I placed my order, and I’ve been impressed ever since.
