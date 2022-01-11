ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

7 of Idaho’s Most Epic Snow Tubing Adventures Ranked Shortest to Longest

By Michelle Heart
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Believe it or not, the longest snow tubing run is NOT the Pepsi Goldrush Tubing Hill at Bogus Basin. Don't get us wrong. Bogus's tubing hill is AWESOME and being able to get to it in under an hour is super convenient if you want to take a day trip to...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOOL 96.5

DEJA VU: The Grocery Shortage Returns to Idaho

I walked into my neighborhood grocery store and like Old Mother Hubbard. This is like a feedback loop. I was going to buy some canned mushrooms for a sauce I was making. Pieces and stems are the least expensive. None to be found. I needed distilled water. The cupboard was bare. Distilled water is what I use in the reservoir of a CPAP mask. You normally wouldn’t believe it would be a product in short supply.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Bartenders Speak Out: How to NOT Piss Them Off

As someone who has personally worked in the service industry for over 10 years, including bartending in a downtown Boise restaurant/bar for the last few of those, I can personally attest that bartending can be one of the most physically and emotionally demanding jobs. Bartenders are masters at multitasking because...
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Two Elk Shot Near Riggins, Idaho Fish and Game Ask for Tips

RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two cow elk were illegally shot earlier in January near Riggins. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline or their regional office. The two cows were found on January 9, along the Big Salmon Road that has a lot of morning traffic. Conservation officers found much of the meat from the animals had been taken before they arrived. Idaho Fish and Game said it is possible someone might have seen the suspect vehicle on the north bank of the Big Salmon Road close to the Lake Creek Bridge. CAP can be reached at 1-800-632-5999 or the regional office at (208)799-5010 to leave a tip. People leaving a tip can remain anonymous.
RIGGINS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Tubing#Day Trip#Believe It Or Not#Big Ber#Boise Perfect
KOOL 96.5

The Idaho Electric Car Mafia Strikes Back

These guys are vicious. I checked my bed this morning to ensure a horse’s head wasn’t under the covers. Though, I’m still wondering how my Chevy’s gas tank ended up on the curb! One of the tree huggers accused me of “trolling” him and his fellow granola gobblers. He made the accusation on a Tea Party Facebook page and I’m the troll?
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

What Being an Idahoan Says About You

Bring on the stereotypes and the fun. I found a post from House Beautiful called "What the State You Grew Up in Says About You." I am someone who has moved a round a bit as an adult and wanted to know what each state that I have lived in had to say, ending of course with the great state of Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pepsi
KOOL 96.5

Redfish Lake Named Most Beautiful Lake in Idaho, See Stunning Winter Photos

We have our own little slice of heaven here in Idaho in Stanley. From the clean and beautiful redfish lake to the towering sawtooth mountains, it is truly a beautiful area. I have been to redfish quite a few times at this point for camping, fishing, playing and paddle boarding. The first time I saw it, it took my breath away. The stars are unbelievable at night. Hiking, mountain biking, camping, horseback riding, boating, floating and more awaits a fun trip up to Staley and Redfish lake.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Hilarious Take: How to Spot an Idahoan in the Wild

"You might be from Idaho, if..." If you’re reading this, I could only assume that you’re either:. 1. New to Idaho, and curious what exactly it means to be labeled an “Idahoan.”. OR. 2. You’re a native Idahoan, and you’re about to be rolling on the floor...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

WATCH: Idaho Driver Demonstrates Worst Way to Drive on Ice

This video below of an Idaho driver in Post Falls showcases the perfect example of what not to do if you hit a patch of ice. It’s safe to say that ice doesn’t care whether you have four-wheel drive, two-wheel drive, or drive the biggest 4x4 on the block. If you’re going to slide, it’s going to happen but there are a few things you can do to try and safely regain control.
POST FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

There is a Lottery Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold in Twin Falls County

UPDATE: Idaho Lottery officials issued a correction on the numbers published earlier. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Someone who bought a Mega Millions Lottery ticket in Twin Falls County is a millionaire this morning. The Idaho Lottery announced a winning $2,000,000 ticket was sold in the Magic Valley with the winning numbers 2, 3, 19, 52, 58, and the Megaball was 16 (Idaho Lottery issued a correction on the numbers published). The Idaho Lottery said the winner has 180 days to claim their prize in Boise. "We are encouraging everyone who played Mega Millions for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a prepared statement. "Too often we see players not realize they have a big winning ticket because they did not win the jackpot. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and has Megaplier, which turns the ticket into a $2 million winner!" In addition to the $2 million dollar winner, there was a total of 3,100 Mega Millions winning tickets drawn Wednesday in Idaho. Lottery officials advise people to sign the back of their tickets before claiming their prize.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Slow Down or Ticket: 4 Speed Traps to be Aware of Around Twin Falls

Every state has them, heck every town has them. It doesn't matter where you drive to it is inevitable you will come across one eventually. The term may not sit well with law enforcement, but speed traps are a thing, and the Twin Falls area and Magic Valley have a decent amount of them. Within the first week of living here, I was caught in one, and it is because of that that every resident of the area should be aware of where some are. They can be avoided by just going the speed limit, but if you are unfortunate enough to find yourself just a tad over the speed limit, here are a few places it may cost you.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy