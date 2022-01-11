7 of Idaho’s Most Epic Snow Tubing Adventures Ranked Shortest to Longest

UPDATE: Idaho Lottery officials issued a correction on the numbers published earlier. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Someone who bought a Mega Millions Lottery ticket in Twin Falls County is a millionaire this morning. The Idaho Lottery announced a winning $2,000,000 ticket was sold in the Magic Valley with the winning numbers 2, 3, 19, 52, 58, and the Megaball was 16 (Idaho Lottery issued a correction on the numbers published). The Idaho Lottery said the winner has 180 days to claim their prize in Boise. "We are encouraging everyone who played Mega Millions for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a prepared statement. "Too often we see players not realize they have a big winning ticket because they did not win the jackpot. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and has Megaplier, which turns the ticket into a $2 million winner!" In addition to the $2 million dollar winner, there was a total of 3,100 Mega Millions winning tickets drawn Wednesday in Idaho. Lottery officials advise people to sign the back of their tickets before claiming their prize.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO