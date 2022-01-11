ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about 5G cell service, how it affects you, planes and diplomacy

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jasmine Cooper, J. Scott Wilson
( NewsNation Now ) — The Federal Aviation Administration has named 50 U.S. airports, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Dallas, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Miami, that will be used as “buffer zones” when wireless carriers roll out their 5G C-Band services on Jan. 19.

AT&T and Verizon agreed last week to delay the rollout of 5G, the next-generation wireless technology, near the airports over concerns the technology could interfere with aircraft safety systems.

The wireless service launch was supposed to take place on Jan. 5, but aviation groups raised concerns and the Department of Transportation requested that the deployment be postponed.

The 5G technology has implications for airlines, but it already has an impact on your cellphones and also on relationships between some of the most powerful countries in the world.

Here’s what you should know:

What is 5G and how is it different?

Just like 3G and 4G, the latest wireless service operates on the same radio frequencies that are currently being used for your smartphone, on Wi-Fi networks and in satellite communications. But what sets it apart is it enables technology to go a lot further, according to Ericsson.com .

Scott Dunaway with the Texas 5G Alliance told NewsNation’s Markie Martin that the new 5G wireless service will allow users to connect to their networks faster with better reliability.

“It’s expected to provide connections at least 40 times faster than what people (currently) experience on their mobile devices,” he said.

It also allows users to connect multiple devices to the internet without slowing service down, making it easier for people to connect in high-traffic areas such as airports, concert venues and large events.

How does the switch to 5G affect me?

The simple answer is if you watch movies, play games or handle large volumes of data on your mobile device, 5G is expected to be your best friend. According to tech giant Qualcomm, it will allow “higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability and a more uniform user experience to more users.”

In essence, 5G should all but eliminate the problem of being in a place where too many people are trying to use the same wireless network and service slows down or stops working.

How does 5G affect airplanes?

Airplanes use radio altimeters, which use radio waves to measure a plane’s altitude and help guide pilots safely to the ground when visibility is low. The FAA warns that the deployment of C-Band 5G could impact 17 different “automated safety systems (that) rely on radio altimeter data.”

The telecom industry and the Federal Communications Commission have said 5G service on the C-band spectrum doesn’t pose a threat, but aviation experts warn that flights could be disrupted and delayed, and some may even have to be diverted to other airports.

The five dozen airports that will have 5G “buffer zones” were selected based on traffic volume, the number of low-visibility days, and geographic location. According to the FAA, these buffer zones will only protect the last 20 seconds of flight.

For those airports not on the list, the FAA says it does “not necessarily” mean low-visibility flights cannot occur. With others, the FAA says the 5G towers are far enough away to create a natural buffer. So for right now, the effect of 5G is to be determined.

What’s holding up the launch of 5G by AT&T and Verizon?

In early December, the FAA announced a new rule that restricts pilots from using automated landing systems at certain airports after the rollout of 5G. On Dec. 31, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson asked the companies to postpone the rollout due to safety concerns about flight delays, which was already an issue due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

AT&T and Verizon Communications had previously agreed to a one-month delay, but on Jan. 2, the two wireless companies responded with their own letter refusing the request and adding that the aviation industry had two years to update altimeters that couldn’t filter out 5G frequencies. They also noted that 5G services have already been implemented in other countries.

A day later, AT&T and Verizon announced an agreement to delay the 5G plan by two weeks, following pressure from the White House and the airline industry. In a statement, AT&T also repeated its promise to further reduce power of the networks around airports for six months to give regulators more time to study potential interference with aviation.

What are the downsides of 5G for the consumer?

Two major downsides of 5G are that it’s expensive to install (yes, you’ll see the costs passed along in your cellphone bills), and it will take quite a while before the network is available outside major urban areas. It’s essentially the construction of an entirely new cellular network, and that’s a massive undertaking.

What are the diplomatic concerns with 5G?

Early this year, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr tweeted that 40 countries have turned on 5G over the C-Band spectrum. He also said the Biden administration is “working to needlessly delay C-Band operations here.”

There are increasing concerns over China’s involvement in 5G wireless networks. Huawei, China’s telecom equipment giant that is leading the country’s 5G effort, has been a pernicious security threat to the U.S. and other countries.

The Hill reports only eight countries have been willing to join the American ban on Huawei’s 5G equipment, compared to the 90-plus countries that have signed up with Huawei, including NATO members, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Associated Press, Reuters, Nexstar Media Wire and The Hill contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Phone Arena

Dish and DirecTV are reportedly planning a merger that might jumpstart 5G services rollout in U.S.

The New York Post is reporting today that DirecTV and Dish Network are discussing a merger. But getting this deal past the regulatory agencies is going to be tough. Two years ago, the satellite-TV firms tried to combine but were shot down by the Justice Department and the FCC. The DOJ also warned executives of both companies that any merger between the pair should wait until faster 5G wireless speeds become available in rural markets.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
The Independent

FAA sets rules for some Boeing 787 landings near 5G service

Federal safety officials are directing operators of some Boeing planes to adopt extra procedures when landing on wet or snowy runways near impending 5G service because, they say, interference from the wireless networks could mean that the planes need more room to land.The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that interference could delay systems like thrust reversers on Boeing 787s from kicking in, leaving only the brakes to slow the plane.That “could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway,” the FAA said. Similar orders could be issued in the coming days for other planes. The FAA has asked Boeing and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
foxbaltimore.com

How the squabble over 5G technology is affecting Baltimore

AT&T and Verizon are agreeing to postpone their 5G rollout near airports by two weeks. Both carriers confirmed they will hold off activating the service until January 19th. The rollout was supposed to take effect yesterday. It comes amid feared widespread disruptions to air travel and shipping, plus a potential...
BALTIMORE, MD
Axios

Overcoming 5G's tree problem

It's been long known that trees can slow down some 5G signals. A recent federal study aims to figure out just how much, in order to create more accurate signal strength prediction models. Why it matters: 5G has the potential to supercharge wireless networks, but its rollout has revealed a...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Smartphone#Aircraft#Newsnation#At T#Verizon#New Yorkers#Wi Fi#Ericsson Com#G Alliance
PC Magazine

Verizon 5G Is Changing January 19: What You Need to Know

As Omicron sweeps the world, I have to take joy where I can. So I'm going to take joy in the end of the achingly stupid FAA/FCC conflict over C-band, the new swath of spectrum that will invigorate 5G on AT&T and Verizon, and hopefully lead to a massive boost in Verizon performance in 46 top metro areas on January 19.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the next-gen network

5G is well and truly here. After years of promises and hype, you now likely spend at least some of the time connected to a 5G network. But what does that mean? The rollout of 5G has been confusing, to say the least. That, however, is exactly why we've put together this guide — to help you learn everything you need to know about 5G and the rollout of 5G networks. 5G began rolling out to the public a few years ago, both in terms of the actual network, and in terms of smartphone support for those networks. But that doesn't...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Visible's new trial lets you sample Verizon's network for free on an unlocked iPhone

Thinking of trying out Verizon's network but aren't necessarily ready to switch to the carrier? If you have a recent iPhone, there's a new way to do it now. Visible, one of Verizon's prepaid brands, announced on Thursday that it will offer 15-day free trials of its network. Similar to T-Mobile's updated Test Drive program from last year, the Visible trial takes advantage of eSIM which is a virtual SIM card that can live alongside your current cell phone provider in your existing phone. Once set up, this will allow you to compare Visible's network (and by extension, Verizon's) to your current provider's right from the iPhone you're already using.
CELL PHONES
Entrepreneur

What is 5G? An electrical engineer explains

5G stands for fifth-generation cellular network technology. It’s the technology that enables wireless communication – for example, from your cellular phone to a cell tower, which channels it to the internet. 5G is a network service provided by telecommunications carriers and is not the same thing as the 5 GHz band on your Wi-Fi router.
TECHNOLOGY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
