Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., is among more than 50 Democrats in Congress to back a proposal that would send an N95 mask to every American. “Since the beginning of this pandemic I’ve been calling on the U.S. government to increase the national production of the medical supplies we need to fight this public health crisis. I have long supported unlocking the full power of the Defense Production Act to scale up production of Made in America personal protective equipment and medical supplies, including N95 masks,” Baldwin said in a statement. “As Americans are urged to upgrade the quality of the masks they wear, I want to make sure everyone has access to an American-made N95 mask, and this legislation will help make that happen and save lives.”
