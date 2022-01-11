ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron'

Kenosha News.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, angrily accused a senator Tuesday of making false accusations that are leading to threats against him -- all to raise political cash. Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has repeatedly said Fauci lies about...

www.kenoshanews.com

The Independent

Here’s why Anthony Fauci called a GOP senator a ‘moron’. It comes after unrelenting conservative criticism

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, found his way into the headlines this week after he was heard on a hot mic calling a GOP senator a “moron” during a committee hearing.The incident, while notable, was not a significant departure from the course that he and Republicans have been on since 2020.At Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Dr Fauci ended a particularly nasty back-and-forth with GOP Sen Roger Marshall over whether or not his financial disclosure forms are public.They are: The Center for Public Integrity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
chicagopublicsquare.com

COVID gets Lightfoot / ‘What a moron’ / ‘He’s gone. OK.’

COVID gets Lightfoot. The mayor says she’s tested positive for the coronavirus but—thanks to her vaccinations—feels “fine,” despite “cold-like symptoms.”. ■ Politico’s Shia Kapos: “The irony wasn’t lost on anyone. … Just 17 hours after coming out of battle with the Chicago Teachers Union over whether students should be taught remotely during a pandemic, the mayor said she would be working from home.”
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Times

Dr. Fauci tips hubris hat with ‘moron’ slam of senator

Dr. Anthony Fauci was captured in a hot mic moment calling Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican doctor from Kansas, a “moron” because he didn’t like being questioned about his financial disclosures as they relate to the coronavirus and vaccines. This says all Americans need to know about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Five times Anthony Fauci and Rand Paul clashed in testy Senate hearings

Sparring partners Anthony Fauci and Rand Paul threw down in the Senate again this week.The Republican Senator and the federal government’s lead infectious disease expert clashed over emails from early in the pandemic warning of possible “gain of function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the creation of Covid-19.Mr Paul asked Mr Fauci it was appropriate to use his $420,000 salary to attack scientists who disagreed with the science of Mr Fauci’s, who has become the public face of the federal government’s Covid response.“In usual fashion, senator, you are distorting everything about me,” Mr Fauci said. “There...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KSNT News

In hot mic moment, Fauci calls Kansas Senator Roger Marshall a ‘moron’

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci got caught on a hot mic Tuesday calling GOP Senator Roger Marshall a “moron” then uttering “Jesus Christ.” The incident came after Sen. Marshall asked Fauci about his annual salary. During a hearing, Marshall asked Fauci why he hasn’t released his salary and alluded that the […]
KANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Microphone catches Fauci describing GOP senator as 'a moron'

Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas did not have an especially good first year as a member of the Senate. The trouble began immediately: The first two votes the GOP senator cast as a new member of the institution were to reject certification of President Joe Biden's victory. By the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Fauci calls GOP senator a "moron" on hot mic after tense exchange

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, and Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican from Kansas, had a tense exchange over Fauci's financial information during a congressional hearing Tuesday. After the exchange, Fauci was heard muttering, "What a moron." Watch the exchange.
KANSAS STATE
Kenosha News.com

Baldwin, other Democrats back $5B proposal to send an N95 mask to every American

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., is among more than 50 Democrats in Congress to back a proposal that would send an N95 mask to every American. “Since the beginning of this pandemic I’ve been calling on the U.S. government to increase the national production of the medical supplies we need to fight this public health crisis. I have long supported unlocking the full power of the Defense Production Act to scale up production of Made in America personal protective equipment and medical supplies, including N95 masks,” Baldwin said in a statement. “As Americans are urged to upgrade the quality of the masks they wear, I want to make sure everyone has access to an American-made N95 mask, and this legislation will help make that happen and save lives.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

