The Sundance Film Festival has announced a surplus of new films that they will be premiering for their 2022 season. Phoenix Rising, a documentary about the life of actress, Evan Rachel Wood, is among that list of films. The documentary also covers the abuse allegations that Wood made against singer, Marilyn Manson, last year. The film has been in the making for over two years, it was directed by the Oscar-nominated, Amy Berg. Sundance will be showing the first act of the two part film.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO