Morgantown, WV

The Big 12 Conference Reschedules a Pair of Mountaineer Games

By Christopher Hall
 4 days ago
On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference announced that West Virginia's postponed game between West Virginia and Kansas in Lawrence, KS, initially scheduled for January 5, has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 16 at 8:00 EST.

To make accommodations around the league for other postponements, the contest versus TCU scheduled for February 16 in Morgantown has moved up to January 25, with tip-off set for 7:00 pm EST.

West Virginia is back in action Wednesday night at 7:00 inside the WVU Coliseum to take on Texas Tech.

Mountaineers in the NFL Playoffs

The NFL Playoffs are here and several Mountaineers will be making a run to Super Bowl LVI for the coveted Lombardi Trophy this weekend. Cornerback Rasul Douglas is sitting home comfortably as his Green Bay Packers earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and a first round bye, while David Long Jr.'s Tennessee Titans captured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will wait for their opponent in the divisional round.
NFL
