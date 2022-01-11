ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/11

A pair of 13-2 teams are set to clash on Saturday for what will be a very important Big 12 contest early in the season. West Virginia is coming off of a 70-60 win over Oklahoma State earlier this week. Meanwhile, Kansas nearly dropped its second straight conference game against Iowa State, but a missed three at the buzzer allowed the Jayhawks to hold on for a 62-61 victory.

