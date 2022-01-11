ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/11

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

West Virginia gutted out a 71-68 win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon behind 26 points from senior guard Sean McNeil. Now, the Mountaineers will turn their focus to the Oklahoma State Cowboys who will visit the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday night.

This morning, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released a new tournament projection with West Virginia checking in as a No. 8 seed.

1. Gonzaga vs 16. Southern

8. West Virginia vs 9. Colorado State

5. Xavier vs 12. Virginia Tech/UAB

4. Illinois vs 13. New Mexico State

6.

11. Saint Mary's

3. Villanova vs 14. Navy

7. Oklahoma vs 10. San Francisco

2. Arizona vs 15. Weber State

Comments / 0

MountaineerMaven

WVU Aims to Make History on Saturday

A pair of 13-2 teams are set to clash on Saturday for what will be a very important Big 12 contest early in the season. West Virginia is coming off of a 70-60 win over Oklahoma State earlier this week. Meanwhile, Kansas nearly dropped its second straight conference game against Iowa State, but a missed three at the buzzer allowed the Jayhawks to hold on for a 62-61 victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

The Big 12 Conference Reschedules WVU vs. TCU

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference announced the game between West Virginia and TCU that was initially scheduled for Monday January 3 on the campus of TCU has now been has now rescheduled for Tueaday February 21 at 8:00 pm EST and will stream on ESPN+. West Virginia is 16-3...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTOP

Stanford uses 23-0 run to beat Washington State 62-57

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Brandon Angel and Spencer Jones each scored 16 points and Stanford used a 23-0 second-half run to beat Washington State 62-57 on Thursday in a game delayed 75 minutes due to COVID testing. Moments before the scheduled start, it was announced the teams were awaiting...
STANFORD, CA
MountaineerMaven

Juwan Staten Returns to the Hardwood

According to Nicola Lupo of Sportando, former West Virginia point guard Juwan Staten signed with NBA G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics on Friday after taking a year off to obtain his master's degree at West Virginia University. Staten spent last season as a graduate assistant under the tutelage of WVU...
NBA
MountaineerMaven

Big 12 Conference Basketball Saturday Schedule

The Big 12 Conference has a full slate of games featuring a top 25 matchup with the No. 21 Texas Longhorns traveling to Ames to take on the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa State has started conference play 1-3 while the Longhorns are 3-1 and sit atop the standings tied with the Baylor Bears and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Former WVU WR Sam Brown Chooses New School

Late Friday night, former West Virginia wide receiver Sam Brown announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Houston to play for former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen. Brown was not recruited to West Virginia by Holgorsen and was actually a part of Neal Brown's first recruiting class. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
